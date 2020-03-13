Wyoming high school sports suspended until at least March 28

The Wyoming High School Activities Association has suspended all extracurricular activities statewide from March 16 through at least March 28. That announcement came from the WHSAA Board of Directors in a news release Friday afternoon. That timeline can be extended and spring sport practices are allowed to continue at the discretion of individual schools.

"We understand the tremendous disappointment this decision is for our student athletes, especially our seniors," the statement read, "but please realize that we must be a responsible state organization and that our highest priority is ensuring the safety of our students, schools and communities."

The decision comes a day after WHSAA, at the behest of the Natrona County Department of Health, canceled this year's Wyoming State High School Class 4A/3A Basketball Championships and State Speech Meet. Basketball teams had already begun play before being informed games would be closed to fans and media. Minutes later the decision came to cancel the tournaments altogether.

In Friday's press release WHSAA clarified that the 4A/3A state basketball tournament will not be held this year.

