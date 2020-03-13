You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming high school sports suspended until at least March 28
editor's pick top story
WHSAA

Wyoming high school sports suspended until at least March 28

State Track Weather

As is typical during the state meet, wet and frigid conditions arrived Saturday, May 18, 2019 during the Wyoming State High School Track and Field Championships at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

 Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune

The Wyoming High School Activities Association has suspended all extracurricular activities statewide from March 16 through at least March 28. That announcement came from the WHSAA Board of Directors in a news release Friday afternoon. That timeline can be extended and spring sport practices are allowed to continue at the discretion of individual schools.

"We understand the tremendous disappointment this decision is for our student athletes, especially our seniors," the statement read, "but please realize that we must be a responsible state organization and that our highest priority is ensuring the safety of our students, schools and communities."

The decision comes a day after WHSAA, at the behest of the Natrona County Department of Health, canceled this year's Wyoming State High School Class 4A/3A Basketball Championships and State Speech Meet. Basketball teams had already begun play before being informed games would be closed to fans and media. Minutes later the decision came to cancel the tournaments altogether.

In Friday's press release WHSAA clarified that the 4A/3A state basketball tournament will not be held this year.

Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

