Chayse Graham had a Senior Night to remember.

After stepping away from the pitch last season, the Natrona County midfielder scored two goals Friday in the Fillies' 4-0 shutout of Rock Springs at Cheney Alumni Field.

"I had been playing soccer since I was a kid and I was just kind of burnt out," Graham said of her year away from the sport. "I was able to just watch the game and calm my nerves. I realized that it wasn't the end of the world if I had a bad game."

Graham and the Fillies (9-3-1, 7-3-1 Class 4A West) had one of their better games of the season against the Tigers in posting their fourth consecutive victory.

Rock Springs controlled the action for the opening 10 minutes and had a golden opportunity to get on the scoreboard first when Natrona County was called for a handball in the box. But NC sophomore goalkeeper Rian Barthel made a two-handed save on Ella Brewster's penalty kick.

Barthel's save seemed to spark the Fillies, who began to win 50-50 balls and connect passes in the offensive third.

"We feed off Rian's energy as a goalie," NC head coach Mike Sauers admitted.

That energy soon found its way to the rest of the Fillies.

Brooke Travers fought off a Rock Springs defender to win possession along the sideline and pushed the ball forward before sending a centering pass to Graham. The senior gathered in the pass before sending a shot to the lower left corner of the net to beat keeper Shelby Schoenfeld in the 23rd minute.

Natrona County doubled its lead two minutes later when junior Kylan Campbell pounded in a free kick from 25 yards.

The Fillies pushed the lead to 3-0 at the 27-minute mark when sophomore Saige Gustafson gained control of a loose ball in the box and pushed a pass to a wide-open Elise Swan. The junior wasted little time, sending a low shot to the lower right corner of the net.

Graham completed the scoring in the 50th minute with an individual effort in the box after a long pass from Campbell. Schoenfeld made the save on Graham's initial shot, but Graham was able to regain possession and fire one into the back of the net.

"Normally I'm the one making the assists," Graham noted. "But today my teammates gave me two nice ball that I could handle. Brooke did all the work on the first goal and on the second one Kylan sent a great ball over the top of the defense."

The shutout avenged an earlier 1-0 loss to the Tigers (5-7-0, 5-6-0) when NC wasn't at full strength. The Fillies dropped three of four matches at one point before a 2-1 overtime victory over Kelly Walsh in the Casper Cup on April 24 kick-started their current winning streak.

"We're finally all healthy for the first time since the opening week," Sauers said. "Now our depth is there, we can trust our bench and we're building off that.

"Having Chayse back is a huge addition ... the ball sticks to her feet. It was nice to see her on the receiving end of some passes tonight."

With a full roster, the Fillies seemingly have found a comfort zone in their second full season playing for Sauers.

"When people were out we had to drop back and play defense and wait for our starters to get back on the field," Graham said. "Now that we're at full strength we can constantly attack."

The Fillies conclude the regular season Saturday when they host Evanston while Rock Springs heads across town to face Kelly Walsh.