agate

Class 3A girls soccer schedule (May 10-14)

  • Updated
  • 0
Tuesday

East Conference

Newcastle at Douglas, 4 p.m.

West Conference

Mountain View at Lyman, 4 p.m.

Thursday

West Conference

Powell at Worland, 4 p.m.

Friday

East Conference

Torrington at Rawlins, 3 p.m.

Douglas at Riverton, 5 p.m.

West Conference

Lander at Mountain View, 3 p.m.

Lyman at Pinedale, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Buffalo at Cody, 3 p.m.

Saturday

East Conference

Rawlins at Buffalo, noon

Newcastle at Riverton, 2 p.m.

West Conference

Cody at Worland, noon

Pinedale at Mountain View, 1 p.m.

