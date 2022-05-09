Class 3A girls soccer scores/schedule (May 10-14)

Tuesday
East Conference
Douglas 8, Newcastle 1
West Conference
Mountain View 2, Lyman 1
Thursday
West Conference
Powell at Worland, 4 p.m.
Friday
East Conference
Torrington at Rawlins, 3 p.m.
Douglas at Riverton, 5 p.m.
West Conference
Lander at Mountain View, 3 p.m.
Lyman at Pinedale, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Buffalo at Cody, 3 p.m.
Saturday
East Conference
People are also reading…
Rawlins at Buffalo, noon
Newcastle at Riverton, 2 p.m.
West Conference
Cody at Worland, noon
Pinedale at Mountain View, 1 p.m.