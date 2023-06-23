Ally Boysen added one final award to an outstanding prep career Friday when the recent Cody graduate was named the state's Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-11 forward led the state with 48 goals and added 12 assists in helping lead the Fillies (17-0-0) to their second consecutive Class 3A state championship and second consecutive undefeated season.

Boysen was a three-time all-state selection at Cody and was named the 3A senior player of the year. The Fillies were 49-2-1 and outscored their opponents 295-42 the past three years.

“Ally is skillful as well as a very technical player," Mountain View head coach Jessica Moretti said in a release. "She’s the one player that we played against in the state that can score when her team really needs a goal. It almost seems as if it’s on demand.”

Boysen, who has signed with the University of Wyoming, was a finalist for the Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year Award. She also earned all-state honors in basketball for the 4A state champion Fillies.