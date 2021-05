Girls soccer regional schedule

Class 4A East

at Gillette

Thursday

G1: No. 2 Cheyenne Central (9-3-0) vs No. 7 Cheyenne South (0-12-0), noon

G2: No. 3 Sheridan (9-4-1) vs No. 6 Gillette (3-9-0), 2 p.m.

G3: No. 4 Laramie (6-5-1) vs No. 5 Cheyenne East (4-8-0), 4 p.m.

Friday

G4: No. 1 Thunder Basin (14-0-0) vs G3 winner, 10 a.m.

G5: G1 winner vs G2 winner, noon

Saturday

G6: 3rd place, G4 loser vs G5 loser, 10 a.m.

G7: Championship, G4 winner vs G5 winner, 2 p.m.

Class 4A West

at Evanston

Thursday

G1: No. 4 Natrona County (6-4-2) vs No. 5 Star Valley (4-8-1), noon

G2: No. 2 Jackson (11-36-0) vs No. 7 Green River (2-12-0), 2 p.m.