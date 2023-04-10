Monday
Class 4A East
Laramie at Cheyenne East
Inter-class
Buffalo at Sheridan
Tuesday
Class 4A West
Rock Springs at Riverton
Class 3A East
Worland at Newcastle
Wednesday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South
Class 4A West
Evanston at Jackson
Class 3A West
Powell at Cody
Thursday
Class 4A East
Thunder Basin at Gillette
Cheyenne Central at Laramie
Class 4A West
Kelly Walsh vs Evanston (at Rock Springs)
Natrona County at Rock Springs
Jackson at Star Valley
Class 3A East
Newcastle at Douglas
Friday
Class 4A East
Sheridan at Cheyenne East
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central
Class 4A West
Natrona County vs Evanston (at Rock Springs)
Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs
Star Valley at Riverton
Class 3A East
Buffalo at Douglas
Torrington at Worland
Class 3A West
Powell at Green River
Lyman at Pinedale
Cody at Lander
Saturday
Class 4A East
Laramie at Sheridan
Class 4A West
Riverton at Jackson
Class 3A East
Torrington at Buffalo
Newcastle at Rawlins
Class 3A West
Cody at Green River
Powell at Lander
Pinedale at Mountain View