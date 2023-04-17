Monday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne South vs Cheyenne Central
Sheridan at Thunder Basin
Tuesday
Class 4A West
Kelly Walsh vs Jackson (at Riverton)
Natrona County vs Star Valley (at Riverton)
Kelly Walsh vs Star Valley (at Riverton)
Natrona County vs Jackson (at Riverton)
Riverton at Evanston
Class 3A West
Green River at Lander
Interstate
Scotttsbluff (Neb.) at Torrington
People are also reading…
Wednesday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central
Thursday
Class 3A East
Douglas at Rawlins
Newcastle at Torrington
Friday
Class 4A East
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central
Gillette at Cheyenne South
Sheridan at Laramie
Class 4A West
Natrona County at Riverton
Class 3A East
Buffalo at Worland
Class 3A West
Lander at Powell
Green River at Lyman
Cody at Pinedale
Saturday
Class 4A East
Sheridan at Cheyenne South
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East
Gillette at Laramie
Class 4A West
Kelly Walsh at Riverton
Rock Springs at Star Valley
Jackson at Evanston
Class 3A East
Worland at Rawlins
Newcastle at Buffalo
Class 3A West
Green River at Mountain View
Pinedale at Powell