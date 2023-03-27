Tuesday
Interstate
Torrington at Gering (Neb.)
Thursday
Class 3A West
Lyman at Cody
Mountain View at Powell
Interstate
Gering (Neb.) at Newcastle
Friday
Class 4A East
Laramie at Thunder Basin
Sheridan at Cheyenne East
Gillette at Cheyenne Central
Class 4A West
Evanston at Rock Springs
Class 3A East
Worland at Buffalo
Rawlins at Douglas
Class 3A West
Lyman at Powell
Mountain View at Cody
Pinedale at Green River
Saturday
Class 4A East
Gillette at Cheyenne East
Sheridan at Cheyenne Central
Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin
Class 3A East
Buffalo at Rawlins
Newcastle at Worland
Douglas at Torrington