Girls soccer schedule
Girls soccer schedule

Friday

Class 4A West

Star Valley at Green River, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Jackson at Lander, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Sheridan, 5 p.m.

Interstate

Newcastle at Scottsbluff, Neb, 6 p.m.

Gillette Jamboree

Rock Springs at Thunder Basin, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A West

Evanston at Green River, 11 a.m.

Inter-class

Riverton at Jackson, 11 a.m.

Sheridan at Worland, 11 a.m.

Powell at Buffalo, noon

Gillette Jamboree

Rock Springs at Gillette, 1 p.m.

Torrington at Thunder Basin

