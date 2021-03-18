Girls soccer schedule

Friday
Class 4A West
Star Valley at Green River, 3 p.m.
Inter-class
Jackson at Lander, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Sheridan, 5 p.m.
Interstate
Newcastle at Scottsbluff, Neb, 6 p.m.
Gillette Jamboree
Rock Springs at Thunder Basin, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A West
Evanston at Green River, 11 a.m.
Inter-class
Riverton at Jackson, 11 a.m.
Sheridan at Worland, 11 a.m.
Powell at Buffalo, noon
Gillette Jamboree
Rock Springs at Gillette, 1 p.m.
Torrington at Thunder Basin
