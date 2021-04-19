 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls soccer schedule
0 comments
agate

Girls soccer schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Monday

Class 3A West

Lyman at Mountain View, (n)

Tuesday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central, 4 p.m.

Laramie at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Class 3A West

Cody at Worland, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Lander at Riverton, 3 p.m.

Interstate

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Douglas, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 3A East

Rawlins at Torrington, 1 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 4 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Jackson at Rock Springs, 3 p.m.

Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 4 p.m.

Green River at Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A East

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m..

Class 4A West

Natrona County at Evanston, 3 p.m.

Class 3A East

Douglas at Torrington, 3 p.m.

Riverton at Rawlins, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Newcastle, 5 p.m.

Class 3A West

Powell at Lander, 3 p.m.

Pinedale at Cody, 3 p.m.

Mountain View at Lyman, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A East

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, noon

Class 4A West

Kelly Walsh at Evanston, 11 a.m.

Green River at Jackson, 11 a.m.

Rock Springs at Star Valley, 11 a.m.

Class 3A West

Lander at Cody, noon

Pinedale at Powell, noon

Lyman at Worland, 1 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Episode 96: A portal to the future

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News