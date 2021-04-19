Girls soccer schedule

Monday
Class 3A West
Lyman at Mountain View, (n)
Tuesday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central, 4 p.m.
Laramie at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Class 3A West
Cody at Worland, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Lander at Riverton, 3 p.m.
Interstate
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Douglas, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Class 3A East
Rawlins at Torrington, 1 p.m.
Thursday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 4 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Jackson at Rock Springs, 3 p.m.
Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 4 p.m.
Green River at Star Valley, 6 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A East
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m..
Class 4A West
Natrona County at Evanston, 3 p.m.
Class 3A East
Douglas at Torrington, 3 p.m.
Riverton at Rawlins, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Newcastle, 5 p.m.
Class 3A West
Powell at Lander, 3 p.m.
Pinedale at Cody, 3 p.m.
Mountain View at Lyman, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A East
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, noon
Class 4A West
Kelly Walsh at Evanston, 11 a.m.
Green River at Jackson, 11 a.m.
Rock Springs at Star Valley, 11 a.m.
Class 3A West
Lander at Cody, noon
Pinedale at Powell, noon
Lyman at Worland, 1 p.m.