Saturday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne East 3, Sheridan 2, OT
Class 4A West
Natrona County 2, Jackson 1
Kelly Walsh 9, Star Valley 0
Class 3A East
Worland 10, Torrington 0
Class 3A West
Mountain View 2, Green River 1
Lander 5, Lyman 0
Brooke Travers scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to help the Fillies win the Casper Cup for the first time since 2016.
