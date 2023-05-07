Saturday
Class 4A West
Natrona County 6, Evanston 0
Kelly Walsh 5, Rock Springs 1
Riverton 3, Star Valley 0
Class 3A East
Rawlins 4, Newcastle 3
Buffalo 10, Torrington 2
Class 3A West
Powell 5, Pinedale 0
The Fillies won their fourth and fifth consecutive games to improve to 10-3-1 overall and 8-3-1 in Class 4A West Conference play.
Brooke Travers scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to help the Fillies win the Casper Cup for the first time since 2016.
