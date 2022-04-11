 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Girls soccer scores/schedule (April 11-16)

  • Updated
  • 0
WyoVarsity logo

Monday

Class 4A East

Thunder Basin 7, Gillette 0

Class 3A West

Cody 3, Lander 2

Tuesday

Class 4A West

Rock Springs at Green River, 3 p.m.

Class 3A East

Riverton at Douglas, 4 p.m.

Interstate

Torrington at Scottsbluff, Neb., 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 4A East

Laramie at Cheyenne Central, 5 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne East at Laramie, 5 p.m.

People are also reading…

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Class 3A East

Rawlins at Torrington, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Riverton, 4 p.m.

Douglas at Newcastle, 4 p.m.

Class 3A West

Lander at Pinedale, 3 p.m.

Lyman at Mountain View, 3 p.m.

Worland at Cody, 4 p.m.

Interstate

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Gillette, 3 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A West

Natrona County at Rock Springs, 3 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Green River, 3 p.m.

Evanston at Jackson, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A West

Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, 10 a.m.

Natrona County at Green River, 10 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mercedes boss says former F1 race director was ‘a liability’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News