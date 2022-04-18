 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls soccer scores/schedule (April 19-23)

Tuesday

Class 4A East

Thunder Basin 3, Sheridan 1

Laramie 3, Cheyenne Central 1

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East, (n)

Class 4A West

Evanston 3, Star Valley 0

Kelly Walsh 0, Natrona County 0, tie

Class 3A West

Lander 5, Worland 3

Lyman 6, Pinedale 0

Thursday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East, 4 p.m.

Class 4A West

Green River at Star Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A East

Torrington at Newcastle, 4 p.m.

Interstate

Douglas at Scottsbluff, Neb., 5 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A East

Laramie at Sheridan, 5 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m,

Cheyenne South at Gillette, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Natrona County at Evanston, 3 p.m.

Jackson at Rock Springs, 3 p.m.

Class 3A East

Douglas at Torrington, 3 p.m.

Rawlins at Riverton, 4 p.m.

Newcastle at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Class 3A West

Powell at Lander, 3 p.m.

Worland at Lyman, 3 p.m.

Cody at Pinedale, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A East

Laramie at Gillette, 11 a.m.

Cheyenne South at Sheridan, noon

Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, 1 p.m.

Class 4A West

Green River at Jackson, 11 a.m.

Rock Springs at Star Valley, noon

Class 3A East

Buffalo at Rawlins, noon

Class 3A West

Worland at Mountain View, 10 a.m.

Powell at Pinedale, 10 a.m.

Cody at Lander, noon

