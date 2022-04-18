Girls soccer scores/schedule (April 19-23)

Tuesday
Class 4A East
Thunder Basin 3, Sheridan 1
Laramie 3, Cheyenne Central 1
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East, (n)
Class 4A West
Evanston 3, Star Valley 0
Kelly Walsh 0, Natrona County 0, tie
Class 3A West
Lander 5, Worland 3
Lyman 6, Pinedale 0
Thursday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East, 4 p.m.
Class 4A West
Green River at Star Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 3A East
Torrington at Newcastle, 4 p.m.
People are also reading…
Interstate
Douglas at Scottsbluff, Neb., 5 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A East
Laramie at Sheridan, 5 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m,
Cheyenne South at Gillette, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Natrona County at Evanston, 3 p.m.
Jackson at Rock Springs, 3 p.m.
Class 3A East
Douglas at Torrington, 3 p.m.
Rawlins at Riverton, 4 p.m.
Newcastle at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Class 3A West
Powell at Lander, 3 p.m.
Worland at Lyman, 3 p.m.
Cody at Pinedale, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A East
Laramie at Gillette, 11 a.m.
Cheyenne South at Sheridan, noon
Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, 1 p.m.
Class 4A West
Green River at Jackson, 11 a.m.
Rock Springs at Star Valley, noon
Class 3A East
Buffalo at Rawlins, noon
Class 3A West
Worland at Mountain View, 10 a.m.
Powell at Pinedale, 10 a.m.
Cody at Lander, noon