Monday
Class 4A West
Natrona County 2, Kelly Walsh 1, OT (Casper Cup)
Star Valley 4, Evanston 1
Interstate
Douglas 2, Scottsbluff (Neb.) 1
Tuesday
Class 4A East
Laramie at Cheyenne South
Class 4A West
Rock Springs 9, Evanston 1
Class 3A West
Lyman at Mountain View
Wednesday
Class 4A West
Jackson at Star Valley
Thursday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne Central at Gillette
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South
Class 4A West
Riverton at Rock Springs
Class 3A West
Lander at Pinedale
Class 3A
Cody at Buffalo
Interstate
Gering (Neb.) at Douglas
Friday
Class 4A East
Thunder Basin at Laramie
Cheyenne Central at Sheridan
Cheyenne East at Gillette
Class 4A West
Evanston at Riverton
Natrona County at Star Valley
Kelly Walsh at Jackson
Class 3A East
Torrington at Douglas
Newcastle at Worland
Class 3A West
Lyman at Green River
Cody at Powell
Class 3A
Rawlins at Mountain View
Saturday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne East at Sheridan
Class 4A West
Natrona County at Jackson
Kelly Walsh at Star Valley
Class 3A East
Worland at Torrington
Class 3A West
Mountain View at Green River
Lander at Lyman