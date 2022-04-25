Girls soccer scores/schedule (April 25-30)

Monday
Class 4A East
Thunder Basin 5, Cheyenne East 0
Class 4A West
Kelly Walsh 4, Evanston 1
Class 3A West
Cody 10, Pinedale 0
Worland 6, Powell 0
Tuesday
Class 4A West
Rock Springs at Evanston, 3 p.m.
Jackson at Star Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 3A West
Pinedale at Lander, 3 p.m.
Wednesday
Class 3A East
Douglas at Newcastle, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin, 5 p.m.
Gillette at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Green River at Rock Springs, 3 p.m.
Class 3A East
Buffalo at Rawlins, 3 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A East
Gillette at Cheyenne East, 4 p.m.
Laramie at Thunder Basin, 5 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Green River at Evanston, 3 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Jackson, 4 p.m.
Natrona County at Star Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 3A East
Riverton at Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Douglas at Rawlins, 3 p.m.
Class 3A West
Cody at Powell, 3 p.m.
Lyman at Worland, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A East
Sheridan at Cheyenne East, 9 a.m.
Laramie at Cheyenne South, noon
Class 4A West
Natrona County at Jackson, 9 a.m.
Kelly Walsh at Star Valley, 11 a.m.
Class 3A West
Lyman at Lander, noon
Class 3A
Mountain View at Rawlins, noon
