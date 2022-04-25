 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls soccer scores/schedule (April 25-30)

Monday

Class 4A East

Thunder Basin 5, Cheyenne East 0

Class 4A West

Kelly Walsh 4, Evanston 1

Class 3A West

Cody 10, Pinedale 0

Worland 6, Powell 0

Tuesday

Class 4A West

Rock Springs at Evanston, 3 p.m.

Jackson at Star Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A West

Pinedale at Lander, 3 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 3A East

Douglas at Newcastle, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin, 5 p.m.

Gillette at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Green River at Rock Springs, 3 p.m.

Class 3A East

Buffalo at Rawlins, 3 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A East

Gillette at Cheyenne East, 4 p.m.

Laramie at Thunder Basin, 5 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Green River at Evanston, 3 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Jackson, 4 p.m.

Natrona County at Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 3A East

Riverton at Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Douglas at Rawlins, 3 p.m.

Class 3A West

Cody at Powell, 3 p.m.

Lyman at Worland, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A East

Sheridan at Cheyenne East, 9 a.m.

Laramie at Cheyenne South, noon

Class 4A West

Natrona County at Jackson, 9 a.m.

Kelly Walsh at Star Valley, 11 a.m.

Class 3A West

Lyman at Lander, noon

Class 3A

Mountain View at Rawlins, noon

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

