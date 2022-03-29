Girls soccer scores/schedule (March 29-April 2)

Tuesday
Class 3A West
Mountain View 8, Pinedale 0
Cody 7, Powell 0
Interstate
Torrington 3, Gering, Neb. 0
Thursday
Class 4A West
Evanston at Rock Springs
Interstate
Gering, Neb. at Douglas
Friday
Class 4A East
Gillette at Sheridan
Thunder Basin at Laramie
Class 3A East
Buffalo at Newcastle
Torrington at Douglas
Class 3A West
Powell at Mountain View
Cody at Lyman
Saturday
Class 4A West
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South
Class 3A West
Cody at Mountain View
Powell at Lyman
Pinedale at Worland