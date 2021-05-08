 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores
agate

Girls soccer scores

Friday

Class 4A East

Thunder Basin 1, Sheridan 0

Cheyenne Central 8, Cheyenne South 0

Laramie 1, Cheyenne East 0

Class 4A West

Jackson 3, Evanston 0

Rock Springs 5, Natrona County 0

Kelly Walsh 5, Green River 0

Class 3A West

Worland 3, Lander 0

Cody 9, Lyman 0

Mountain View 4, Powell 0

Saturday

Class 4A West

Natrona County 7, Green River 0

Rock Springs 2, Kelly Walsh 1

Class 3A East

Newcastle 5, Rawlins 0

Buffalo 3, Douglas 0

Riverton 7, Torrington 1

Class 3A West

Cody 4, Mountain View 0

Powell 3, Lyman 2

Worland 4, Pinedale 1

