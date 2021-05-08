Girls soccer scores

Friday
Class 4A East
Thunder Basin 1, Sheridan 0
Cheyenne Central 8, Cheyenne South 0
Laramie 1, Cheyenne East 0
Class 4A West
Jackson 3, Evanston 0
Rock Springs 5, Natrona County 0
Kelly Walsh 5, Green River 0
Class 3A West
Worland 3, Lander 0
Cody 9, Lyman 0
Mountain View 4, Powell 0
Saturday
Class 4A West
Natrona County 7, Green River 0
Rock Springs 2, Kelly Walsh 1
Class 3A East
Newcastle 5, Rawlins 0
Buffalo 3, Douglas 0
Riverton 7, Torrington 1
Class 3A West
Cody 4, Mountain View 0
Powell 3, Lyman 2
Worland 4, Pinedale 1
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!