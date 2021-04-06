 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls soccer scores
0 comments
agate

Girls soccer scores

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Tuesday

Class 4A West

Rock Springs 6, Evanston 0

Interstate

Gering, Neb. at Newcastle, (n)

Thursday

Inter-class

Mountain View at Evanston, 3 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A East

Gillette at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Jackson at Natrona County, 4 p.m.

Star Valley at Kelly Walsh, 4 p.m.

Class 3A East

Torrington at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Riverton at Newcastle, 4 p.m.

Douglas at Rawlins, 5 p.m.

Class 3A West

Cody at Pinedale, 3 p.m.

Lander at Powell, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Green River at Lyman, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A East

Gillette at Cheyenne Central, noon

Sheridan at Cheyenne East, noon

Laramie at Thunder Basin, 2 p.m.

Class 4A West

Star Valley at Natrona County, 9 a.m.

Jackson at Kelly Walsh, 11 a.m.

Class 3A East

Rawlins at Newcastle, noon

Riverton at Torrington, noon

Buffalo at Douglas, noon

Class 3A West

Cody at Lander, 10 a.m.

Mountain View at Worland, noon

Powell at Pinedale, 1 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Which men's college basketball programs should we keep an eye out for next season?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News