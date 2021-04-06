Girls soccer scores

Tuesday
Class 4A West
Rock Springs 6, Evanston 0
Interstate
Gering, Neb. at Newcastle, (n)
Thursday
Inter-class
Mountain View at Evanston, 3 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A East
Gillette at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Jackson at Natrona County, 4 p.m.
Star Valley at Kelly Walsh, 4 p.m.
Class 3A East
Torrington at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Riverton at Newcastle, 4 p.m.
Douglas at Rawlins, 5 p.m.
Class 3A West
Cody at Pinedale, 3 p.m.
Lander at Powell, 3 p.m.
Inter-class
Green River at Lyman, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A East
Gillette at Cheyenne Central, noon
Sheridan at Cheyenne East, noon
Laramie at Thunder Basin, 2 p.m.
Class 4A West
Star Valley at Natrona County, 9 a.m.
Jackson at Kelly Walsh, 11 a.m.
Class 3A East
Rawlins at Newcastle, noon
Riverton at Torrington, noon
Buffalo at Douglas, noon
Class 3A West
Cody at Lander, 10 a.m.
Mountain View at Worland, noon
Powell at Pinedale, 1 p.m.