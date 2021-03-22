 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores
Girls soccer scores

Monday

Class 3A West

Lander 8, Lyman 0

Tuesday

Class 4A West

Kelly Walsh at Natrona County, postponed

Class 3A West

Powell at Cody, (n)

Interstate

Newcastle at Scottsbluff, Neb., (n)

Thursday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East, 4 p.m.

Class 4A West

Jackson at Green River, 3 p.m.

Evanston at Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Class 3A West

Mountain View at Lander, 3 p.m.

Interstate

Buffalo vs Scottsbluff, Neb., 3 p.m. (at Douglas)

Friday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Gillette, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Evanston at Kelly Walsh, noon

Star Valley at Rock Springs, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Cody at Riverton, 3 p.m.

Pinedale at Rawlins, 4 p.m.

Interstate

Douglas at Gering, Neb., 5 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne South at Sheridan, noon

Laramie at Gillette, noon

Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 2 p.m.

Class 4A West

Rock Springs at Star Valley, 11 a.m.

Class 3A West

Lyman at Pinedale, 10 a.m.

Class 3A

Rawlins at Mountain View, 1 p.m.

Worland at Riverton, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Powell at Green River, 1 p.m.

