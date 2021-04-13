 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores
agate

Girls soccer scores

Tuesday

Class 4A West

Kelly Walsh 1, Natrona County 1

Star Valley 2, Evanston 2

Rock Springs 11, Green River 0

Class 3A West

Lander 7, Pinedale 1

Interstate

Scottsbluff, Neb. 12, Torrington 1

Wednesday

Class 3A West

Lyman at Mountain View, 3 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Jackson at Star Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A West

Lander at Worland, 3 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A East

Sheridan at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Gillette at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Evanston at Jackson, 3 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Green River, 3 p.m.

Natrona County at Rock Springs, 5 p.m.

Class 3A East

Rawlins at Torrington, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Riverton, 4 p.m.

Douglas at Newcastle, 4 p.m.

Class 3A West

Cody 1, Lyman 0, forfeit

Mountain View at Powell, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A East

Gillette at Cheyenne South, noon

Sheridan at Laramie, noon

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, 1 p.m.

Class 4A West

Natrona County at Green River, 10 a.m.

Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, noon

Class 3A East

Douglas at Riverton, 11 a.m.

Rawlins at Buffalo, noon

Newcastle at Torrington, 1 p.m.

Class 3A West

Mountain View at Cody, 10 a.m.

Lyman at Powell, noon

Worland at Pinedale, noon

