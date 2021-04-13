Girls soccer scores

Tuesday
Class 4A West
Kelly Walsh 1, Natrona County 1
Star Valley 2, Evanston 2
Rock Springs 11, Green River 0
Class 3A West
Lander 7, Pinedale 1
Interstate
Scottsbluff, Neb. 12, Torrington 1
Wednesday
Class 3A West
Lyman at Mountain View, 3 p.m.
Thursday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Jackson at Star Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 3A West
Lander at Worland, 3 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A East
Sheridan at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Gillette at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Evanston at Jackson, 3 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Green River, 3 p.m.
Natrona County at Rock Springs, 5 p.m.
Class 3A East
Rawlins at Torrington, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Riverton, 4 p.m.
Douglas at Newcastle, 4 p.m.
Class 3A West
Cody 1, Lyman 0, forfeit
Mountain View at Powell, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A East
Gillette at Cheyenne South, noon
Sheridan at Laramie, noon
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, 1 p.m.
Class 4A West
Natrona County at Green River, 10 a.m.
Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, noon
Class 3A East
Douglas at Riverton, 11 a.m.
Rawlins at Buffalo, noon
Newcastle at Torrington, 1 p.m.