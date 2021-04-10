Jackson girls soccer controls Kelly Walsh for 3-1 victory

The Kelly Walsh girls soccer team ran into a buzzsaw Saturday morning at the Harry Geldien Activity Complex in Casper.
Less than 18 hours after suffering its first loss of the season -- a 2-1 defeat at Natrona County -- Jackson controlled the pace of play, won most of the 50-50 balls and shut down the Trojans' offense over the final 62 minutes for a 3-1 Class 4A West victory.
Kelly Walsh (2-1-0, 2-1-0 4A West) actually got on the board first when the Broncs failed to clear a ball out of the box and Audrey Mosier fired a shot past Jackson goalkeeper Sidney Nash in the 18th minute.
The Broncs (5-1-0, 3-1-0 4A West) answered quickly. They pushed forward before sending a pass ahead to Selah Hunter, who dribbled past a Kelly Walsh defender before crossing the ball to Taya McClennen. The freshman gathered the ball in stride and beat KW keeper Alyssa DePoorter with a low line drive to tie the game at 1-all midway through the first half.
Jackson almost scored again before the half, but a shot from just outside the 18-yard box went off the frame.
Despite the score being tied at the half, Kelly Walsh head coach Jerry Realing felt the Trojans were battling from behind most of the game.
"It wasn't a tale of two halves, Jackson controlled us from the start," he said. "I was glad we were able to take advantage of our scoring opportunity, but they out-matched us today."
The Broncs asserted themselves in the second half. They outshot the Trojans 13-2, and had a 9-1 advantage in shots on goal.
After a number of missed scoring opportunities, Jackson finally broke through in the 53rd minute when Hunter finished off a Broncs' surge with a shot past DePoorter for a 2-1 lead.
Jackson's final goal came in the 77th minute courtesy of a breakdown in the Kelly Walsh backline in which the Broncs' Phoebe Alva Rosa dribbled through four Trojan defenders before sliding a left-footed shot under a diving DePoorter.
Despite the loss, Realing expects the Trojans to be a better team moving forward.
"We want to play teams like this," he said, "because we need to be at this level. It's better that we learned a lesson early (in the season) so we can go back and watch film and see where we need to improve.
"I think maybe we got into some bad habits in our first two games, so now we can correct hose."
The Trojans return to the pitch Tuesday when they travel across town to take on rival Natrona County.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity