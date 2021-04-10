Jackson girls soccer controls Kelly Walsh for 3-1 victory

The Kelly Walsh girls soccer team ran into a buzzsaw Saturday morning at the Harry Geldien Activity Complex in Casper.

Less than 18 hours after suffering its first loss of the season -- a 2-1 defeat at Natrona County -- Jackson controlled the pace of play, won most of the 50-50 balls and shut down the Trojans' offense over the final 62 minutes for a 3-1 Class 4A West victory.

Kelly Walsh (2-1-0, 2-1-0 4A West) actually got on the board first when the Broncs failed to clear a ball out of the box and Audrey Mosier fired a shot past Jackson goalkeeper Sidney Nash in the 18th minute.

The Broncs (5-1-0, 3-1-0 4A West) answered quickly. They pushed forward before sending a pass ahead to Selah Hunter, who dribbled past a Kelly Walsh defender before crossing the ball to Taya McClennen. The freshman gathered the ball in stride and beat KW keeper Alyssa DePoorter with a low line drive to tie the game at 1-all midway through the first half.

Jackson almost scored again before the half, but a shot from just outside the 18-yard box went off the frame.

Despite the score being tied at the half, Kelly Walsh head coach Jerry Realing felt the Trojans were battling from behind most of the game.