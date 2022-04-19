Kelly Walsh and Natrona County girls play to scoreless draw in Casper Cup

The Kelly Walsh and Natrona County girls' soccer teams have played 200 minutes against each other this season and have yet to determine a winner.

After playing to a 2-all tie back on March 22, the Trojans and Fillies resumed their crosstown rivalry Tuesday night at NC's Cheney Alumni Field, this time with the Casper Cup at stake. Once again, neither team left the pitch victorious as they played to a scoreless draw.

"Sure, we didn’t win the Casper Cup," KW head coach Jerry Realing said. "But we didn’t lose the Casper Cup and it’s still going to be at Kelly Walsh."

The tie means the Trojans will keep possession of the trophy for the sixth consecutive year. Kelly Walsh won the annual rivalry game from 2017-19 and again the past two years after the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

Tuesday's game was a tale of two halves, and two overtimes.

The Fillies (6-1-2, 4-1-2), who are atop the Class 4A West, controlled the first half. They outshot the Trojans 6-1 in the opening 40 minutes, and nearly found the back of the net twice.

Freshman Saige Gustafson got free inside the 18-yard box at the 13-minute mark, but her shot was high and clanged off the goal post above the cross bar. In the 29th minute sophomore Brooke Travers hit a left-footed blast from 30 yards out that KW sophomore goalkeeper Addy Harris smothered.

"Honestly, our strong suit has always been our midfield," KW senior midfielder Bailey Owen said. "And that first half it just wasn’t there and they gained possession for the entirety of the half. In the second half we started stringing our passes together and playing with more intensity."

The Trojans (5-0-4, 3-0-4) owned an 8-2 shot advantage in the second half, but their attempts were either just off the mark or corralled by NC freshman keeper Rian Barthel.

"We had opportunities," Realing said. "And if we hit one of those it's a different game."

Travers had her own opportunity to break the tie in the 76th minute when she got behind the Kelly Walsh defense, but her shot from the right side of the net rolled across the frame and out of bounds.

In the overtime, the Trojans pushed forward with Peyton Hill, Aspen Scherck and Ella Catchpole all going on the attack. But the Fillies' defense, led by senior co-captains Hailie Wilhelm and Kateylnn Campbell proved up to the challenge.

In the end, Natrona County and Kelly Walsh finished the day right where they started, with the Fillies in first place and the Trojans third behind NC and Rock Springs (4-1-1) and just ahead of Jackson (3-1-1). KW not only has two ties against NC, but Rock Springs and Jackson as well.

"We don’t want to tie every time," Realing admitted, "but we don’t want to lose either. And we’re continuing to get better every game.

"We found a way not to lose. We are one of two undefeated teams (Thunder Basin is 7-0-0). It doesn’t put us in first place but we’re competitive against the best teams in the state and I think we have to be considered one of them."

The same could be said for Natrona County.

