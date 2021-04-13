Kelly Walsh and Natrona County girls soccer teams play to 1-all draw

Natrona County made the most of its limited scoring opportunities. Kelly Walsh was unable to take advantage of all its chances. The result was a 1-all draw between the Fillies and Trojans on Tuesday at NC’s Cheney Alumni Field.
“Oh, man,” Kelly Walsh head coach Jerry Realing said. “They got that one on us, but other than that I felt like we controlled everything.”
That one came courtesy of freshman Kylan Campbell, who fought through Kelly Walsh defender Karli Woodruff about 30 yards from goal to set up a one-on-one situation against KW goalkeeper Alyssa DePoorter. Campbell dribbled forward and to the right before firing a line drive past DePoorter from 10 yards.
“We were both going for the ball and this girl was in my way,” Campbell said. “I nipped her and was able to get past her. The goalie came out and I didn’t want to shoot from 18 so I flicked the ball forward and she slid down and I was able to get it past her.”
Added Natrona County head coach Lydia Bell: “Kylan was in the right place at the right time. She showed a lot of composure in taking that extra touch to set up the keeper so she could score.”
The Trojans got the equalizer just three minutes later when Madison Burnett gathered in a pass and drove a shot past Natrona County keeper Hannah Trumbull from 30 yards out.
The Trojans (2-1-1 overall and Class 4A West) dominated possession for the majority of the game. They outshot the Fillies 34-7, including an 18-3 shots-on-goal advantage.
With Natrona County (3-0-1 overall and 4A West) playing nine back in the defensive third in front of senior goalkeeper Hannah Trumbull and leaving Campbell alone at the front of the attack, the Trojans were unable to find many open shooting lanes.
“I have to give credit to NC because their strategy obviously worked,” Realing said. “But I think if we would have kept playing, it might have taken four more hours, we would have won.”
Time and again, Kelly Walsh got players into the 18-yard box, but with so many Fillies in the area the Trojans didn’t get many clean looks. When they did, Trumbull was up to the challenge.
KW senior Paige Hill had a solid strike in the 26th minute from 30 yards out, but it was directly at Trumbull. Late in the half Bethany Strand drove down the left side and flicked a pass to Audrey Mosier, who got into the 6-yard box but pushed her shot into the side of the net. KW junior Rachel Evenson almost broke the tie in the 96th minute, but Trumbull went to her knees for the save. It was one of the few times the senior keeper had to leave her feet to make a save.
“Hannah has a good head on her shoulders and she knows positioning,” Bell said. “She knows what to do back there and shes really good at communicating with her defenders. Now we just need to get the rest of the team to start communicating out on the field.”
Kelly Walsh controlled the action in the first half, with the Trojans midfielders winning 50-50 balls and pushing them ahead to Evenson and Hannah Holmberg. The Trojans had five shots on goal in the opening 40 minutes, but Trumbull was rarely tested.
“We made a lot of improvements from last week,” Realing said. “The girls did everything we asked them to do and they made the changes we asked them to make at halftime. Now we just have to work on our finishing.”
Both the Fillies and the Trojans continue 4A West Conference play this weekend when they head to the southwest corner of the state for games against Green River and Rock Springs.
