Kelly Walsh and Natrona County girls soccer teams play to 1-all draw

The Trojans (2-1-1 overall and Class 4A West) dominated possession for the majority of the game. They outshot the Fillies 34-7, including an 18-3 shots-on-goal advantage.

With Natrona County (3-0-1 overall and 4A West) playing nine back in the defensive third in front of senior goalkeeper Hannah Trumbull and leaving Campbell alone at the front of the attack, the Trojans were unable to find many open shooting lanes.

“I have to give credit to NC because their strategy obviously worked,” Realing said. “But I think if we would have kept playing, it might have taken four more hours, we would have won.”

Time and again, Kelly Walsh got players into the 18-yard box, but with so many Fillies in the area the Trojans didn’t get many clean looks. When they did, Trumbull was up to the challenge.

KW senior Paige Hill had a solid strike in the 26th minute from 30 yards out, but it was directly at Trumbull. Late in the half Bethany Strand drove down the left side and flicked a pass to Audrey Mosier, who got into the 6-yard box but pushed her shot into the side of the net. KW junior Rachel Evenson almost broke the tie in the 96th minute, but Trumbull went to her knees for the save. It was one of the few times the senior keeper had to leave her feet to make a save.