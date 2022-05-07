Kelly Walsh girls complete undefeated regular season with tie against Rock Springs

Jerry Realing has been coaching soccer long enough to know that what his Kelly Walsh girls’ team has done this season needs to be appreciated. The Trojans completed an undefeated regular season with a 1-all tie against defending state champion Rock Springs on Saturday morning at the Tom Staffileno Activities Complex.

“In 25 years of coaching soccer, 23 here and two in Laramie, I’ve never had a team that’s undefeated,” Realing said “And I think that has gotten overlooked. So I’m going to stand up for my team because they’re an undefeated team. It’s frustrating not to win, but I don’t want to overlook the fact that we haven’t lost.”

Despite being undefeated, Kelly Walsh (8-0-6, 6-0-6 Class 4A West) will enter next week’s West Regionals as the No. 4 seed behind Rock Springs (9-1-2), Natrona County (8-2-2) and Jackson (7-3-2). The Trojans faced those teams six times during the regular season and each game ended in a tie.

Kelly Walsh was in position to knock off the Tigers on Saturday after sophomore Bethany Strand found the back of the net at the 69-minute mark when she pounced on a loose ball in the box and beat Rock Springs goaltender Yesi Vicencio. But the Tigers got the equalizer in the 78th minute when Novaleigh Moses lifted a shot over KW keeper Addy Harris from 20 yards out.

Harris, who finished with 11 saves, was solid between the pipes in the two overtime sessions. She had six saves, including denying Moses in the 97th minute in a one-on-one chance inside the box.

Kelly Walsh’s best scoring opportunity in extra time came on a breakaway from Hannah Holmberg, but her low drive was swallowed up by Vicencio.

“We fought. We played hard. We had some good possession and we had opportunities,” Realing said. “We still have some work to do. We’re going to continue to work on finishing, but I know I’ve got a team that has a lot of character and is still undefeated.”

East Conference champ Thunder Basin (13-0-0) is the only other undefeated 4A team heading into regional play, but the Trojans have yet to receive the same recognition as the Bolts, the Tigers and the crosstown Fillies. That’s fine with Realing.

“This is a team you don’t want to play,” he said. “And if we can get that final third figured out … we’re not a team you want to play.

“And if you’re the first team that beats us I’ll say congratulations and I’ll pat you on the back, but be ready for a fight.”

Kelly Walsh will face Green River in their first-round match Thursday in Jackson. The Trojans shut out the Wolves both times they played this season by identical 5-0 scores.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.