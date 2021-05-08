Kelly Walsh girls soccer battles, but falls short against Rock Springs

Both the Rock Springs and Kelly Walsh girls' soccer teams got what they were looking for in Saturday's game at the Tom Staffileno Complex in Casper.
The visiting Tigers, who had already won the Class 4A West regular-season title, got the 2-1 win. The Trojans, who were already locked into the No. 3 seed at next week's regional tournament, got to try out a new strategy that might come in handy in the next couple of weeks.
"We played two different formations," Kelly Walsh head coach Jerry Realing said. "In the first half we packed into the box. We were willing to give them passes at midfield, but we wanted to keep them from scoring. I think it was important for us to get that on tape in case we need to use it at regionals or state."
The strategy worked for the most part outside of a goal by Rock Springs junior Emily Taucher that deflected off a Kelly Walsh player in the box.
"That was just unlucky," Realing shrugged.
The Trojans' defensive strategy kept them from even attempting a shot on goal in the first half, but it also held the high-scoring Tigers to just three shots on goal and the one score.
Kelly Walsh came out in the second half and offered more of a wide-open attack as the Trojans not only won balls at midfield but were able to get the ball to forwards Rachel Evenson and Hannah Holmberg in space.
"We opened it up in the second half," Realing admitted. "I was happy with the way we played. And even though you always want to win, I'm content with the how things went."
Kelly Walsh nearly got on the board in the 52nd minute off back-to-back corner kicks from Madison Burnett. Rock Springs was able to turn both aside, but the Trojans got the tying goal off another corner from Burnett in the 53rd. Burnett sent a perfect ball to the front of the goal and, following a scramble by both teams, Kelly Walsh freshman Abigail Miller banged it in to tie the game at 1-all.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, Rock Springs had a quick answer. The Tigers pressed forward, with the ball finding Taucher's feet just outside the box. Taucher sent a low shot across the goal and Brecken Hunsaker was able to tip it in past a sliding Alyssa DePoorter.
"I wasn't really worried because I knew we could do it," Taucher said. "We were just playing to compete today."
Kelly Walsh will be the No. 3 seed at next week's regional tournament, where they will face No. 6 seed Evanston. Rock Springs has a bye in the first round before playing the winner of Thursday's game between No. 4 Natrona County and No. 5 Star Valley.
