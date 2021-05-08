Kelly Walsh girls soccer battles, but falls short against Rock Springs

Both the Rock Springs and Kelly Walsh girls' soccer teams got what they were looking for in Saturday's game at the Tom Staffileno Complex in Casper.

The visiting Tigers, who had already won the Class 4A West regular-season title, got the 2-1 win. The Trojans, who were already locked into the No. 3 seed at next week's regional tournament, got to try out a new strategy that might come in handy in the next couple of weeks.

"We played two different formations," Kelly Walsh head coach Jerry Realing said. "In the first half we packed into the box. We were willing to give them passes at midfield, but we wanted to keep them from scoring. I think it was important for us to get that on tape in case we need to use it at regionals or state."

The strategy worked for the most part outside of a goal by Rock Springs junior Emily Taucher that deflected off a Kelly Walsh player in the box.

"That was just unlucky," Realing shrugged.

The Trojans' defensive strategy kept them from even attempting a shot on goal in the first half, but it also held the high-scoring Tigers to just three shots on goal and the one score.