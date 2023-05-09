The Kelly Walsh girls picked a good time to be playing their best soccer.

Since a 3-2 loss at Riverton on March 24 the Trojans have won nine of 10 games heading into Thursday's Class 4A West Regional opener against Evanston. During that stretch Kelly Walsh (10-4-0) has outscored its opponents 41-3, including two 6-0 shutouts of the Red Devils (0-12-1).

The Trojans know they still have work to do, though.

"Our focus is to improve on the things that we can do," KW head coach Jerry Realing said before Monday's practice. "Evanston is our next opponent and we’re going to look at film, but ultimately it boils down to, ‘What can Kelly Walsh do? What can we improve upon?’"

Realing believes the answer lies on the edges of the pitch.

"We need to get to the outside more," he said. "We’re a team that has great possession in the middle and that kind of lends itself to continuing to go down the middle. We need to take advantage of these big fields and look to go to the outside."

In Saturday's 5-1 victory against Rock Springs, all of the Trojans' goals came from in front of the goal. Junior Peyton Hill scored twice in the box and added a third on a 20-yard straightaway free kick. Junior Ella Catchpole and senior Amberlyn Hill also scored inside the box.

Realing doesn't expect the Trojans to change their point of attack, he just wants them to add another wrinkle to their offensive flow. While it might not be a necessity against Evanston it could prove key in the semifinals and a possible matchup against Natrona County, which plays Star Valley in the quarterfinals. The Fillies defeated the Trojans 5-0 early in the season and 2-1 in overtime in the Casper Cup two weeks ago.

"In the middle we’re super dominant, but sometimes at that point it’s really easy to be defended," KW senior defender Karli Woodruff noted. "And that makes it hard for our midfielders to move around because it gets so compact. They work well in tight spaces but sometimes it’s just easier to spread it out and make it easier for everyone."

Freshman Sydney Stephan continues to lead Kelly Walsh in scoring, but the Trojans have capable scorers throughout the lineup. In addition to Catchpole and the Hill combination, the list includes seniors Reagan Camp and Hannah Holmberg; juniors Bethany Strand, Aspen Scherck and Sydney Van Houten; and sophomore Kamryn Walker.

Seniors Woodruff and Emma Holmberg and juniors Abagail Miller and Rachael Brown anchor a defense in front of junior Addy Harris, who has nine shutouts on the season. All but one of those have come during the Trojans' current hot streak following a three-game losing streak early in the season.

"We went through a little bit of a slump, for sure, but we’re on our way up," Woodruff said.

