Kelly Walsh girls soccer remains undefeated with tie against Jackson

With a number of new faces in the lineup this season, the Kelly Walsh girls soccer team is still a work in progress. The Trojans are an undefeated work of progress, though, after rallying for a 2-all tie against Jackson on Saturday at the Tom Staffileno Activities Complex in Casper.

Junior Hannah Holmberg scored off a crossing pass in the 74th minute for Kelly Walsh (4-0-2, 2-0-2 Class 4A West) after Jackson had taken a 2-1 lead with two second-half goals.

"We're still learning and we're starting to play better together," KW head coach Jerry Realing said. "I thought we had a bunch of good kids put in a bunch of good minutes today. For us to come back and tie it up shows a lot of resiliency."

The Trojans got on the board first when sophomore Aspen Scherck took a centering pass just past midfield and outraced a Jackson defender before sliding a shot past goalkeeper Sidney Nash. The lead held through the remainder of the first half thanks to three saves by KW sophomore keeper Addie Harris and a couple of missed opportunities from the Trojans.

Jackson (4-1-1, 2-1-1 4A West), which lost 2-0 in overtime at Natrona County on Friday night, took the lead 11 minutes into the second half. Michell Vargas Ramirez tied the game after a scramble in front of the net at the 45-minute mark and Taya McClennen gave the Broncs the lead with an impressive run through the KW defense capped by a booming shot past Harris.

The Broncs maintained the lead for the next 23 minutes until Holmberg, who had a hat trick in the Trojans' 7-0 shutout of Star Valley on Friday night, finally was on target.

Both teams had limited chances to break the tie in the overtime periods, but the majority of the extra session was played in the midfield.

"Sometimes in a season there are things that are as important as winning," Realing said. "And seeing the character of your team early? I'll take that and I'll appreciate that.

"Give Jackson a lot of credit because they're a great veteran team. For us to hang in there and get the tie I feel pretty good. I'm not content, but I'm also not defeated."

