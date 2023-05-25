Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A slow start turned into a fantastic finish for the Kelly Walsh girls soccer team.

The Trojans lost three of their first four games to begin the season before winning 14 of their final 16 games. They capped their dramatic turnaround with a 2-0 victory over Jackson in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday in Rock Springs.

“I just think we progressively got better,” longtime KW head coach Jerry Realing said Wednesday. “Our style of soccer was possession and building an attack from the back and I think that ages well through the season. We had the right players in the right positions and that allowed us to continually get better.”

It’s hard to argue with Realing’s assessment.

Following a 3-2 loss at Riverton on March 24, Kelly Walsh won five in a row, all by shutout. The Trojans then bounced back from a 2-1 overtime loss to Natrona County in the Casper Cup on April 24 to win six in a row before a 2-1 loss to Jackson in the West Regional championship game.

And last weekend at state the Trojans put it all together.

“We were at our top form at the right time,” Realing admitted.

KW’s path to its first state title since 2005 wasn’t easy.

In its opening game against Laramie, junior Aspen Scherck scored the only goal the Trojans needed as junior goalkeeper Addy Harris notched her 11th clean sheet of the season.

“The first games are always tough because you have the pressure of wanting to stay on the winning side of the bracket,” Realing said. “Not only were we moving forward, but we felt like the pieces were starting to fall the way I wanted them to.”

The win put the Trojans in the semifinals against defending state champion Thunder Basin, which improved to 16-0-1 with a 4-2 victory over Natrona County in its opener. The Bolts, who hadn’t lost a game in two years, defeated Kelly Walsh 3-0 earlier in the season.

“We always say if you want to be the best you’ve got to beat the best,” Realing said. “It didn’t matter when we played Thunder Basin. If we wanted to be considered the best team in the state of Wyoming we would have to beat them.”

With the benefit of playing Laramie in the opener the Trojans were able to watch the Thunder Basin-Natrona County game. And Realing believes his players took full advantage of the opportunity.

“We saw NC expose different weaknesses,” he said. “We felt like we had the players that could take advantage of those weaknesses. We felt really strongly that our players in the midfield were going to tip the game in our favor. And we knew we were going to be able to rely on multiple kids.”

The Kelly Walsh midfield, anchored by junior all-state selections Peyton Hill and Bethany Strand, helped the Trojans control the flow of the game. Freshman Sydney Stephan broke the scoreless tie in the 63rd minute off an assist from Hill, but the Bolts netted the equalizer two minutes later.

The teams headed to overtime tied at 1-all and the extra sessions still didn’t produce a winner.

“We felt like we were the more aggressive team,” Realing said. “We gave ourselves multiple opportunities in those overtimes to finish it before the shootout.”

After Harris made her second save of the shootout sophomore midfielder Addison Thompson netted the game winner to send the Trojans to the championship game.

“If you’re going to do it I guess you want to make it dramatic,” Realing said. “That’s just Kelly Walsh soccer.”

In the championship game Kelly Walsh faced a familiar foe in Jackson, which advanced with 3-0 shutouts of Sheridan and Cheyenne East.

“There’s a lot of respect between the teams and the coaching staffs,” Realing said of their West Conference foes, “but there are no secrets.

“Jackson was well rested, but I think taking the road that we took to get to the state championship game was an advantage for us.”

Hill got the Trojans on the board first in the 8th minute and Scherck found the back of the net just before halftime. Both teams had scoring chances in the second half, with Harris making a save in the 69th minute to preserve the shutout.

“Everything came together at the right time,” Realing said of the championship weekend. “Our passing, our ability to put the ball on frame, and defensively we just didn’t give up anything.

“It’s a great accomplishment for our girls.”