The Kelly Walsh girls soccer team is ready to see someone new.

After playing their last 15 games against Class 4A West competition, the Trojans get the opportunity to do so when they face Laramie on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Wyoming State High School Soccer Championships.

"We’re so excited to play Laramie instead of constantly playing the same teams over and over," KW head coach Jerry Realing said. "The kids are ready for something different."

Kelly Walsh (12-5-0) earned the West No. 2 seed; Laramie (9-3-1) is the East No. 3 seed. Kickoff is set for Thursday at 9 a.m. in Rock Springs.

The Trojans had won six in a row and 11 of 12 before a 2-1 loss to Jackson in the West Regional championship match this past weekend.

"I don’t think we showed up the way we wanted to against Jackson," Realing said. "We were a very reactionary team to what they were doing."

The veteran coach believes familiarity with the opponent might have led to complacency for the Trojans in the loss. That won't be the case Thursday when they play a non-West opponent for the first time in two months.

Even though KW has yet to play Laramie this season, the Plainsmen's offensive game plan should be a familiar one to the Trojans.

"Even though we haven’t played Laramie I think we know them well because both teams rely on their midfield," Realing said. "I think you’re going to see two very similar styles. I think it’s going to be a really good battle from the box to the box."

Junior midfielder Bethany Strand expects the Trojans to diversify their attack against the Plainsmen.

"We’re really strong through the middle and we’ve been working on going out wide more," she said. "If we can take our strengths from the middle and incorporate it to the outside we’ll be a strong attacking team."

Kelly Walsh has had success in the middle of the field this season. After scoring just 44 goals last season the Trojans enter state with 58 goals. Freshman Sydney Stephan leads the way with 14 goals, followed by junior Peyton Hill with 13 and senior Hannah Holmberg with nine.

"Last year we had trouble putting the ball in the back of the net and Sydney came in and scored a couple goals right off the bat," Strand said. "I think that helped us because then Peyton started shooting and now we’re pretty good at finding the back of the net."

Obviously, Realing hopes that trend continues this weekend, beginning with Thursday's game.

"I think it’s going to be a game of opportunities," he said. "If you get more opportunities than your opponent, statistics say you’re going to have more chances on the goal. Whichever team can have more possession is going to be the one that comes out on top."

Senior defenders Emma Holmberg and Karli Woodruff anchor a back line in front of junior goalkeeper Addy Harris, who has 10 shutouts on the season, that will try to limit Laramie's scoring opportunities. They'll be tasked with slowing down a balanced Laramie offense that has four players -- Devani Romero, Ava Wallhead, Morgan Hansen and Kaylee Kern -- who have scored at least seven goals.

Since a 1-3-0 start the Trojans have been on an upward trajectory. They have a 52-6 goal advantage in their past 13 games.

"We’ve been building and each weekend we’ve gotten stronger as a team," Strand noted. "It all comes down to this weekend."

