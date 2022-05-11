Kelly Walsh, Natrona County girls soccer look to punch tickets to state

Kelly Walsh girls’ head soccer coach Jerry Realing knows one thing for certain heading into this weekend’s Class 4A West Regionals in Jackson.

“No more ties,” Realing laughed.

It will be a welcome relief for the Trojans (8-0-6), who, despite being one of two undefeated 4A teams -- Thunder Basin enters East Regional play with a 13-0-0 record -- are the No. 4 seed in the West. Those six ties all came in conference play with Kelly Walsh finishing with two ties apiece against defending state champion Rock Springs, Natrona County and Jackson. All three teams finished ahead of the Trojans in the final regular-season standings.

The six overtimes resulted in Kelly Walsh playing an additional 120 minutes, or one-and-one-half games, of soccer in the regular season.

“Obviously, one of our strengths is our fitness,” Realing said. “Defensively, we’ve been put under a lot of pressure and that has forced us to be better. The linking up between the defenders and the midfielders is really solid. And I think we do a really good job of running through our midfield.”

Senior captain Madison Burnett anchors a solid defense that has allowed just 11 goals on the season in front of sophomore keeper Addy Harris, who has six shutouts.

“I would say the leadership on our team is on the defense and the way that they’re playing,” Realing offered. “You can’t win championships without a defense.”

The Trojans also benefit from a strong midfield that has helped them control possession and move the ball forward to scoring threats Hannah Holmberg, Bethany Strand, Peyton Hill, Amberlyn Hill and Aspen Scherck.

“Our midfield has been strong from the start of the season,” senior midfielder Bailey Owen said, “but we’ve still improved tremendously. And I think a lot of the younger girls have stepped up when we had players missing or players out with injuries.”

Kelly Walsh opens against No. 5 seed Green River, a team the Trojans defeated 5-0 twice this season. If KW wins that it would take on top-seeded Rock Springs in the semifinals Friday.

“It’s tournament time and anything is possible,” Realing said. “All that you can depend on is what your team is going to do now and not what it’s done in the past.”

Crosstown rival Natrona County is on the other side of the bracket.

The Fillies (10-2-2) went into the final weekend of the regular season to grab the No. 1 seed, but a 2-0 loss to Rock Springs gave them the No. 2 seed. The Tigers were the only team to defeat NC this season.

Natrona County’s first-round opponent is Evanston, which the Fillies defeated 5-0 and 6-0 this season. First-year NC head coach Mike Sauers knows those results don’t carry over into tournament play, though.

“Everybody is zero and zero,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what they did during the season. We just have to come out and play the style of soccer we’ve played all season and then put the ball in the back of the net when given the opportunity.”

The Fillies have done that with regularity this season, scoring at least two goals in all but two games -- the 2-0 loss to Rock Springs and a scoreless draw against Kelly Walsh. Sophomores Brooke Travers and Kylan Campbell and freshman Saige Gustafson have done most of the scoring, with senior Katelynn Campbell also a threat, especially on set pieces.

Senior defenders Hailie Wilhelm and Naomi Katzmann headline a strong back row that has allowed just 11 goals on the season in front of freshman keeper Rian Barthel, who enters regionals with eight shutouts.

A Natrona County victory would pit the Fillies against the Jackson-Star Valley winner in Friday’s semifinals. A possible third match against either Kelly Walsh or Rock Springs could be on tap Saturday.

“Three games in a row is a whole different atmosphere just because of the anxiety of being done when you lose,” Sauers said. “We haven’t had that level of anxiety and pressure where the next game is going to be harder than the previous one. But this team expects to be in the mix.”

