Kelly Walsh's Katie Owen moves forward from promising breakthrough season

Kelly Walsh head girls soccer coach Jerry Realing is disappointed not to witness Katie Owen's development on the field come full circle.

This spring was supposed to be her time. She carved her place in the Trojans' lineup last year among a potent senior class. It was her best season yet and this season promised further improvement. Then came the novel coronavirus to wipe that potential away. She'd never get a senior year with the Trojans.

"I'm so disappointed to not see what she could do this year because she was having an amazing year last year," Realing said.

Admittedly, it took Owen a while to process what happened when the Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors canceled the spring sports season following weeks of suspension and loose ends. They Trojans had started practice as normal and then the seniors took over some self-guided practices among the team. Those practices fizzled out, however, as one by one the girls were quarantined by their families.

Owen was excited to be a leader and get to know the freshmen, embracing the leadership role that she'd grown into as a prominent senior. She'd started playing soccer at 5 years old but didn't start truly enjoying it until 6 years later. That's when Realing noticed her, while helping coach a team with Casper Blades.