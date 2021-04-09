Natrona County defense, opportunistic offense lifts Fillies over Jackson

“Sometimes it looks like Chayse is moving in slow motion,” Bell laughed. “I was yelling at her to get going, but she knew what she was doing. She just has so much composure and finesse as a soccer player.”

Playing in just their second game of the season after a 1-0 shutout of Evanston back on March 25, the Fillies also showed a lot of composure against the Broncs, especially on defense.

With Trumbull serving as the leader for the back line, the Fillies defense refused to back down from the Broncs’ constant pressure.

“Since we hadn’t played in a few weeks, we had a lot of dust to brush off,” Trumbull, who has started in goal since she was a freshman, said. “But I’m so happy with the way our defense played. They did a great job of keeping them in front of us. We’re a young team, but we have a lot of raw talent.”

Bell is still waiting for that raw talent “to develop and mesh,” so in the meantime it’s nice to have a veteran like Trumbull as the Fillies last line of defense.

“Hannah is a force back there,” Bell said. “Not only does she have the skill and the dedication, but she coaches the players from the back and she is a real leader on this team.”

The Fillies will look to continue their winning ways Saturday morning when they host Star Valley in another 4A West Conference match.

