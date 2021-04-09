Natrona County defense, opportunistic offense lifts Fillies over Jackson

For the majority of Friday’s girls soccer match at Natrona County’s Cheney Alumni Field, visiting Jackson controlled the action. And the Broncs, who had scored 21 goals through their first four games, got on the board first against the Fillies as Hannah Freeze snuck one past NC goalkeeper Hannah Trumbull.
But that was the extent of the Broncs’ scoring Friday. Senior Trumbull stopped 17 shots, the Natrona County defense kept the Broncs in check and the Fillies found just enough offense to escape with a 2-1 victory.
“This team is young,” Natrona County head coach Lydia Bell said, “but the one thing that has impressed me is that they give 100-percent effort 100 percent of the time.”
That effort paid off just 3 minutes after Freeze’s goal. The Jackson keeper stopped Katelynn Campbell’s penalty kick, but sophomore Brooke Travers was there to knock in the rebound and tie the match at 1-all.
Trumbull and the Natrona County defenders — juniors Hailie Wilhelm Naomi Katzmann, senior Ellyce Brownell and freshman Elise Swan — then went to work. At the 58-minute mark, Trumbull came out to the edge of the box to thwart a Jackson scoring opportunity and the Fillies took advantage.
A breakdown in the Jackson defense allowed Natrona County to push forward and Brownell pushed a through-ball ahead to Chayse Graham. The sophomore gathered in the pass, dribbled past a Jackson defender and lifted a shot over the Jackson keeper for what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 60th minute.
“Sometimes it looks like Chayse is moving in slow motion,” Bell laughed. “I was yelling at her to get going, but she knew what she was doing. She just has so much composure and finesse as a soccer player.”
Playing in just their second game of the season after a 1-0 shutout of Evanston back on March 25, the Fillies also showed a lot of composure against the Broncs, especially on defense.
With Trumbull serving as the leader for the back line, the Fillies defense refused to back down from the Broncs’ constant pressure.
“Since we hadn’t played in a few weeks, we had a lot of dust to brush off,” Trumbull, who has started in goal since she was a freshman, said. “But I’m so happy with the way our defense played. They did a great job of keeping them in front of us. We’re a young team, but we have a lot of raw talent.”
Bell is still waiting for that raw talent “to develop and mesh,” so in the meantime it’s nice to have a veteran like Trumbull as the Fillies last line of defense.
“Hannah is a force back there,” Bell said. “Not only does she have the skill and the dedication, but she coaches the players from the back and she is a real leader on this team.”
The Fillies will look to continue their winning ways Saturday morning when they host Star Valley in another 4A West Conference match.
