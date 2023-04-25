For the first time since 2016 the girls' Casper Cup will be displayed in the Natrona County trophy case.

The Fillies got two goals from Brooke Travers, including the game-winner in overtime, for a 2-1 victory over Kelly Walsh on Monday at KW's Tom Staffileno Activities Complex.

"It’s been such a journey to get here after we lost 1-0 two years ago and tied them last year," the junior said. "It just feels so good to finally win. I think we’ve kind of been in a funk recently and we just wanted it so bad."

For the majority of the game Kelly Walsh was poised to keep the Cup and avenge a 5-0 loss to the Fillies last month. With freshman striker Sydney Stephan working her magic in the box the Trojans continued to put pressure on the NC defense and goalkeeper Rian Barthel.

The junior proved up to the challenge. She had five saves in the first half, including a stop on Amberlynn Hill's shot across the goal in what appeared to be a wide-open net.

Kelly Walsh finally got on the board in the 25th minute when senior Hannah Holmberg scored off an assist from Stephan. Unfortunately for the Trojans, who finished with a 12-6 shots-on-goal advantage, that was the end of their scoring.

"If you look at time of possession and passing in the midfield I felt like we controlled the game," KW head coach Jerry Realing said. "We just couldn’t put one in the back of the net.

"We had two breakdowns and we gave up the corner kick and credit to Natrona because they took advantage of them."

Trailing 1-0 at the half, the Natrona County coaches challenged the Fillies.

"We told them if they want this then prove it," NC assistant coach Grace Roswadovski said. "And I think they proved it tonight."

The Fillies (6-3-1, 4-3-1 Class 4A West) evened the score at the 56-minute mark when Travers got her foot on a ball that somehow found its way through the defense and was able to push it past KW keeper Addy Harris.

"It had help from the other team, that’s all I’m going to say," Travers admitted.

Travers didn't need any assistance from the Trojans (6-4-0, 5-3-0) on the game winner. Kylan Campbell delivered a perfect corner kick to the front of the net and Travers sent it past Harris with a well-placed header.

"I have been practicing all season for that," Travers said. "Our coaches have been saying all season, ‘No one will get their head on the ball.’ I said, ‘I bet you I will.’"

Travers proved true to her word and sparked a celebration on the NC bench and on the field.

"I was ecstatic," Barthel exclaimed. "I was jumping up and down from behind the box."

It was a much-needed victory for the Fillies, who were 2-3-1 in their last six games after starting the season 3-0-0.

"I think we just had to find ourselves again," Barthel said. "We came out in the second half and we connected and we just wanted it more."

Even though the loss put an end to the Trojans' five-game winning streak and lengthy hold on the Casper Cup, Realing remained upbeat about his team's potential moving forward.

It’s disappointing to play as hard as we did and to dominate and not come out with a win," he said, "but I thought we were a completely different team than the first time we played them. We'll be OK, we just have to score goals when we get the chance."

KW and NC hit the road this weekend for games against Jackson and Star Valley.

