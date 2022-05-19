Natrona County girls soccer defeats Cheyenne East on penalty kicks in quarterfinals

CHEYENNE -- Natrona County advanced to the semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Soccer Championships for the first time since 2009 with a wild victory over Cheyenne East on penalty kicks on Thursday.

The West No. 2 seed Fillies (13-3-2) stormed out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Saige Gustafson (34th minute) and Kylan Campbell (43rd minute) before East (8-9-1) rallied with a penalty kick by Haley Pierson (67th minute) and an equalizer by Jordan Griess (77th minute) to force overtime.

“I think we came out with good energy. I really liked the way we played in the first half, regardless of the win,” NC coach Mike Sauers said. “We gave them a chance or two, and that’s all it took for them to tie it up.”

Griess’ strike from about 40 yards out hung in the air like a kite in the wind before finding the back of the net over freshman goalkeeper Rian Barthel’s outstretched arms.

“You put the ball that high in the wind, normally that just sails out of bounds over the crossbar,” Sauers said. “(Barthel) did a good job getting back to her line and it just held and held and held and fell in.”

Then Griess scored off a throw-in to give the T-Birds a 3-2 lead in overtime.

The Fillies did not flinch, however, as Elise Swan scored on a rebound to tie the score 3-3 in the 87th minute.

“We’ve really battled in the West this year with Rock Springs, Kelly (Walsh) and Jackson. We’e seen some of that adversity where we’re up or we’re down and come back. We just keep playing together and have really come together the last couple weeks and picked each other up when someone’s having a bad day or makes a mistake

"I knew they’d fight through it. They fought through it a lot faster than I was expecting.”

NC won the shootout 4-3 with Barthel making two saves and Lia Flores burying the game-winner.

THUNDER BASIN 2, KELLY WALSH 0

The Bolts (16-0), the East No. 1 seed, continued their pursuit of a perfect season with a methodical 2-0 victory over the Trojans (9-3-6).

Riley Noles scored on a pass from Measels Ashley and Attie jo Westbrook scored on an authoritative strike from 27 yards out to lead Thunder Basin, which advances to play NC at 2 p.m. Saturday at Okie Blanchard Stadium (Cheyenne East).

The Bolts did not face the Fillies during the regular season.

“We’ve got a chance,” Sauers said. “Thunder Basin has been, they played in the championship game last year and they know what to expect. Our girls are just wide-eyed and ready to play. I think we come out fired up, ready to go. I think we can surprise Thunder Basin with some of the things we can do.”

