Natrona County girls' soccer team finds success under first-year coach

Mike Sauers didn’t know what to expect. After serving as an assistant coach for the Natrona County girls’ soccer team last season, when he worked primarily with the goalkeepers, Sauers was promoted to head coach prior to this season.

He inherited a Fillies’ team with four returning senior starters -- midfielder Katelynn Campbell and defenders Hailie Wilhelm, Aisa Garcia and Naomi Katzmann -- and proven goal scorers in sophomores Kylan Campbell and Brooke Travers. Outside of that, though, the 2022 Fillies were a collection of underclassmen who had limited varsity experience.

Heading into the final weeks of the regular season, though, Natrona County is one of the surprise teams in the state. NC enters this weekend’s road games at Star Valley and Jackson at 7-1-2 overall and 5-1-2 in Class 4A West Conference play.

And the Fillies have achieved their success all while learning a new system under Sauers and assistants Kristin Stone, Maci Evans and Grace Roswadovski.

“I’m a little surprised that they’re OK with trying a new system,” Sauers said after last week’s scoreless tie against Kelly Walsh in the Casper Cup, “but I think that’s attributed to me and my staff having a relationship with them prior to the soccer season. We knew the girls and they trusted us.”

The only blemish on the season to this point was a 4-2 loss at first-place Rock Springs on April 15. The Fillies responded with a 4-1 victory at Green River; the draw against the rival Trojans; and a 6-0 shutout at Evanston in which Kylan Campbell, Travers and freshman Saige Gustafson all scored two goals, and freshman keeper Rian Barthel posted her sixth shutout of the season.

“This year we have a lot more options to possess the ball,” Wilhelm said of the Fillies’ new style of play. “We don’t have to hit long balls and say, ‘Hey, Kylan, go get the ball.’ Or, ‘Hey, Brooke, go get the ball.’ We have played together long enough where we can just pass the ball and (our players) know where we’re going to go with the ball. We’re a possession team now.”

Those extra possessions have created more scoring opportunities for the Fillies and fewer for their opponents. Natrona County enters this weekend having scored 30 goals and allowing just eight. Among 4A teams, only Rock Springs (43) and undefeated Thunder Basin (36) have scored more goals than NC, and Thunder Basin (2) and Kelly Walsh (7) are the only teams to allow fewer goals.

“We introduced a new style of play and we have a lot of young players so development takes a lot of growth throughout the season,” Katelynn Campbell said. “We’ve been working out a lot of these kinks, but against Kelly Walsh we connected more than 10 passes at one point. That was huge.

“Since we were freshmen it was always rough for NC,” Campbell added. “So it’s always exciting to see that we’re attacking, we’re getting shots off and we’re winning games. We’re playing tough teams and we’re giving them a run for their money.”

The Fillies believe their new style of play will continue to work to their advantage as they battle Rock Springs, Kelly Walsh and Jackson for conference supremacy ahead of the West Regionals on May 12-14 in Jackson. The state championships are the following weekend in Cheyenne.

Natrona County hasn’t won a game at the state tournament since claiming the consolation championship in 2016. And it hasn’t won a first-round game at state since 2009.

“It’s just awesome where NC soccer is going,” Katelynn Campbell admitted. “I hope it continues and we keep on growing for the rest of the season.”

Wilhelm nodded in agreement before adding, “I think we have a great shot at state.”

