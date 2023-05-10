The Natrona County girls soccer team has already hoisted one trophy this season, beating rival Kelly Walsh to claim the Casper Cup hardware two weeks ago. The Fillies are looking to add another next weekend at the Class 4A state championships in Rock Springs.

First, though, NC has to qualify. It can punch its ticket to state Thursday when the third-seeded Fillies (10-3-1) take on No. 6 seed Star Valley (3-11-1) in the quarterfinals of the West Regionals, which are also being played in Rock Springs. The winner advances to Friday's semifinals and, more importantly, guarantees itself a spot in the state field.

"At this point everybody’s record is 0-0," NC head coach Mike Sauers said. "Hopefully we can put the ball in the back of the net more than they do and move on to the next round."

Natrona County is 2-0 against Star Valley this season, with a 14-0 goal differential. Still, Sauers doesn't expect his team to overlook the Braves.

"Star Valley put up a great effort against (regular-season champ) Riverton the last time out so they’re going to come in motivated and ready to play," he said.

That might not be enough against the Fillies, who are at full strength for the first time since early in the season. Natrona County started the season 3-0-0 with a 25-2 goal differential before a 2-3-1 stretch in which numerous players were sidelined with injuries.

The 2-1 overtime victory in the Casper Cup started the late-season surge for the now-healthy Fillies, who have won five in a row.

"It’s exciting to see everyone back at full strength because we haven’t been fully healthy since we first played Kelly Walsh (a 5-0 shutout on March 21)," sophomore goalkeeper Rian Barthel said. "It’s exciting to see where we can go with a full team."

Junior midfielder Elise Swan believes the mid-season slump might have been a blessing in disguise for the Fillies.

"When we did have people out we were able to build a lot of depth," she noted. "So we’re feeling really confident with the players we have coming off the bench."

Sauers agrees with Swan's assessment.

"Now that we’re healthy and have five or six girls that can come off the bench we don’t lose a step on the field," he said. "That’s going to benefit us game to game when you’ve got to play three games in three days."

The Fillies' depth was at the forefront last week in shutout wins over Rock Springs (4-0) and Evanston (6-0). Senior Chayse Graham had four goals for the weekend; juniors Brooke Travers and Kylan Campbell had three and two, respectively, and Swan netted one off an assist from sophomore Saige Gustafson.

Even with the injuries, Natrona County has scored 61 goals and allowed just 11. Barthel has five shutouts on the season and gave up just one goal in six games.

The sophomore keeper anchors a defense that features sophomores Presley Ujvary and Daryn Garber as well as freshman Delaney True. Playing between the pipes gives Barthel a unique perspective when the Fillies begin their offensive attack.

"I think we just need to connect the way we have been," she said. "Find the right passes, find the right plays and make it through."

