Natrona County girls soccer wins in overtime to hand Jackson first loss

Kylan Campbell was in the right place at the right time Friday night.

The Natrona County sophomore scored on a tap-in in the 85th minute to break a scoreless tie against Jackson at Cheney Alumni Field and added a second goal 2 minutes later to lift the Fillies to a 2-0 overtime victory against the Broncs.

The opening goal came after a Jackson defender tackled a Natrona County player from behind, resulting in her second yellow card and sending her to the sidelines.

Kylan's sister, senior Katelynn Campbell, lined up for the ensuing free kick from 30 yard out. Jackson goalkeeper Sidney Nash made the initial save on the senior's high-arching floater in front of the net but was unable to control the rebound. Kylan Campbell then fought through a host of players to sneak the ball past Nash.

"Right before (Katelynn’s) kick, I told them, ‘I don’t care what it goes off of, just score the ball off whatever,’" NC head coach Mike Sauers said. "And Kylan scored it off her belly or maybe her hip, I’m not sure. It falls in the back of the net so it counts."

The win kept the Fillies (4-0-1, 2-0-1) tied with Kelly Walsh atop the Class 4A West standings while the Broncs (4-1-0, 2-1-0) suffered their first loss of the season.

Natrona County had two chances to take an early lead, but Brooke Travers' shot on a breakaway trickled wide of the net and Elise Swan's potential goal off a corner kick bounced off the crossbar.

Jackson's best opportunity to get on the scoreboard in the first half came at the 33-minute mark when Ella Steinberg got behind the defense to set up a one-on-one against keeper Rian Barthel. The Filly freshman proved up to the challenge, leaving her net to smother the ball before Steinberg could get off a clean shot.

It was one of 10 saves on the night for Barthel, who has allowed just two goals in regulation this season.

She made a diving save on Taya McClennen's shot from 10 yards out early in the second half and stoned Melissa Morillon Jimenez on back-to-back shots in the 71st minute to keep the game scoreless.

The game opened up more in the second half as both teams found open spaces and were able to put together passing combinations that led to shots on goal. NC had six shots on goal and Jackson four in the second half after the two teams combined for just four in the opening 40 minutes.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak to the Broncs and was the Fillies' first game since a 5-0 shutout of Evanston more than two weeks ago.

"This was a huge win," Sauers said. "We had spring break last week, but we didn’t have a single player miss practice. Right now the girls are just doing what we’ve asked them to do."

Sauers credits assistant coach Grace Roswadovski for helping the Fillies develop trust in each other. Roswadovski was the 2019 Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Thunder Basin to the Class 4A state championship.

"It helps us be able to mark and cover the whole field because of the trust they have in each other," Sauers explained. "And when the other team turns it over we’re able to capitalize quickly."

The Fillies will try to keep their early season momentum going Saturday morning when they host Star Valley. The Braves suffered a 7-0 loss at Kelly Walsh on Friday, with the Trojans' Hannah Holmberg netting a hat trick.

