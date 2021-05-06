Natrona County goalkeeper Hannah Trumbull signs with Dakota Wesleyan

Natrona County senior goalkeeper Hannah Trumbull will continue her soccer career at the next level after signing Thursday with Dakota Wesleyan.

Trumbull has started every game in net for the Fillies since she was a freshman. This season, Trumbull leads Class 4A with 101 saves and has been instrumental in leading the young Fillies to a 5-3-2 record heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Natrona County hosts Rock Springs on Friday and Green River on Saturday.