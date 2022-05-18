Natrona County, Kelly Walsh girls hope to continue recent West success at state

After nearly a decade of East Conference dominance at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Soccer Championships, Kelly Walsh and Rock Springs finally broke through in 2019. The Trojans and Tigers both won their quarterfinals games three years ago to become the first West Conference teams to advance to the state semifinals since Natrona County did so in 2009.

Rock Springs and Kelly Walsh did it again last year -- the 2020 spring season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic -- with the Tigers eventually winning the program’s first state championship. It was also the first state title for a 4A West team since the Trojans did so in 2005.

Natrona County is hoping to join the semifinal party this weekend. The Fillies (12-3-2), whose only losses on the season were to Rock Springs, enters state as the West No. 2 seed and faces East No. 3 seed Cheyenne East on Thursday morning.

“I think we have what it takes,” NC first-year head coach Mike Sauers said, “but so does every other team that’s going. East is playing well at the end of the year and they have that legacy of knowing what it’s like to be successful in the state tournament.”

While the Fillies have been solid all season, the Thunderbirds took some time to find their stride. East (8-8-1) started 2-7-1 before winning six of its final seven games, capped by a 1-0 overtime victory over Laramie in the East Regional third-place game.

Natrona County has relied on a trio of talented seniors in midfielder Katelynn Campbell and defenders Hailie Wilhelm and Naomi Katzmann and the scoring punch of sophomores Brooke Travers and Kylan Campbell and freshman Saige Gustafson. Freshman goalkeeper Rian Barthell has seven shutouts on the season.

“Ultimately, it comes down to teamwork and who is willing to put out the effort on the field,” Katelynn Campbell said. “You have to leave it all out there and have no regrets. When we work hard and we’re sprinting and making runs, when we’re talking and being positive … that’s when you get the best out of our team.”

The winner of the Natrona County-Cheyenne East game will face the Thunder Basin-Kelly Walsh winner in Friday’s semifinals.

Thunder Basin (15-0-0) is the only undefeated team in all of 4A, a distinction the Bolts shared with the Trojans (9-2-6) up until a week ago. Kelly Walsh had two ties apiece against Natrona County, Jackson and Rock Springs during the regular season, but lost to Rock Springs in the 4A West semifinals and to Jackson in the third-place match.

“Nobody wants to put themselves in a position to play Thunder Basin,” KW head coach Jerry Realing said, “but they know fretting about it doesn’t do them any good. We just have to do what we can to be ready for Thursday. They’re teenagers. They can put that stuff behind them pretty quick.”

Besides, the Trojans proved during the season they can hang with the best teams the West has to offer. And the gap between the two conferences could be narrowing.

“We know Thunder Basin is solid and they have a great defense,” Realing said. “But I think Rock Springs is a similar team so it’s not like we haven’t seen a team of that caliber.”

It’s hard to overlook the Bolts’ goal differential, though. With 66 goals scored, Thunder Basin trails only Rock Springs, which has found the back of the net 69 times. Even more impressive is that the Bolts have only allowed three goals all season.

For the Trojans to break through that defense and have some success against senior Kendra Michael, who has 11 shutouts on the season, they’ll need Hannah Holmnerg, Peyton Hill, Amberlynn Hill, Bethany Strand and Aspen Scherck, as well as others, to keep the ball in the Bolts’ defensive third and finish when their scoring opportunities.

Realing believes the Trojans are ready for the challenge after a tough conference season.

“The West has definitely sharpened itself,” he said. “NC has been able to bring more to the table this year. When you get to the state tournament you’ve been banged around and you’ve been in those tough games.”

