Natrona County, Kelly Walsh girls remain undefeated after playing to overtime tie

The Natrona County and Kelly Walsh girls soccer teams entered Tuesday's Class 4A West match with season-opening road victories over Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central this past weekend. And both the Fillies and the Trojans remained undefeated after playing to a 2-all overtime draw at KW''s Tom Staffileno Activities Complex.

Natrona County freshman goalkeeper Rian Barthel preserved the tie with a save on a point-blank shot by Kelly Walsh's Hannah Holmberg in the 97th minute.

The Fillies got on the board first when sophomore Brooke Travers scored off a free kick from senior Katelynn Campbell in the 15th minute. NC almost doubled the lead minutes later off a similar play, but the goal was disallowed when a Filly ran into KW sophomore keeper Addie Harris.

"In the first half we gave them two free kicks and they put one in," KW head coach Jerry Realing said. "And they were both fantastic free kicks. But other than that, we didn’t really give them anything."

The Fillies' lead held until midway through the second half when KW sophomore Abigail Miller scored off a corner kick in the 68th minute. The Trojans had eight corner kicks in the second half and overtime compared to just one for the Fillies.

"I thought our possession was great in the second half," Realing said. "We were in the box and moving the ball around, we just couldn’t get that final third figured out."

Barthel had something to do with that as she finished with 10 saves, including four in overtime.

The Fillies regained the lead in the opening minutes of overtime when freshman Saige Gustafson pounded one into the back of the net from 20 yards out. KW sophomore Bethany Strand knotted the score in the 93rd minute with a shot from the left side of the goal into the far right corner.

"The first half tonight and the first half of overtime was perfect in my mind as to what I envision our soccer to be like," first-year NC head coach Mike Sauers said. "We just have to get over some mental hurdles that we tend to fall back on when we get comfortable."

Kelly Walsh had a 26-13 shot advantage, including 12-8 on shots on goal.

Natrona County hosts Evanston on Thursday while Kelly Walsh hosts the Red Devils on Friday.

