Natrona County, Kelly Walsh girls soccer look to punch tickets to state

Natrona County will be facing a Star Valley team that has lost five of six games, but Bell realizes anything can happen in a one-game setting.

“I know it’s going to be a battle,” Bell said. “Our goal Thursday is to start the game with confidence and get things done in the first half so we’re not scrambling in the second half.”

***

On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 Kelly Walsh faces No. 6 Evanston, with the winner advancing to the semifinals to take on the winner of the Jackson/Green River game.

The Trojans (7-4-2) enter regionals playing some of their best soccer of the season despite being without sophomore forward Amberlyn Hill since she was injured in a 3-2 overtime loss at Jackson on April 30. Kelly Walsh has won four of six and owns a 14-5 goal differential in that span.

“Even without Amberlyn we just have to settle into the team that we are,” Kelly Walsh head coach Jerry Realing said. “And that’s one that plays solid defense and is great in the midfield.

“If we play within that style and take advantage of the opportunities we create we’ll be a tough out.”