Natrona County, Kelly Walsh girls soccer look to punch tickets to state

For the first time in two weeks, the Natrona County Fillies expect to be at full strength when the Class 4A West Regional soccer tournament kicks off Thursday in Evanston. The fourth-seeded Fillies, who had to cancel a scheduled game against Cody last week and played shorthanded in a loss to Rock Springs later in the week, will face fifth-seeded Star Valley in their opening game. The winner advances to Friday’s semifinals to play top seed Rock Springs and also clinches a berth in next weekend’s state tournament.
“We have everybody back that was gone so we’ll be playing with a full team,” Natrona County head coach Lydia Bell said. “Obviously, we’re excited about that.”
The Fillies (6-4-2) will be looking to regain their momentum from a 4-1-1 start to the season before injuries and illness took a toll. While both of those things factored into the team struggling down the stretch, Bell prefers to look at the positives heading into the postseason.
“Not having some of those players opened up some options for us,” she admitted. “We could see where other players could fit in and where we could move players around, so it was helpful in that aspect. Also, it gave them time to play in those positions prior to going to regionals.”
Natrona County is also hoping to build off a 7-0 shutout of Green River on Saturday in its regular-season finale. Sophomore Brooke Travers and freshman Kylan Campbell both netted hat tricks in the win and senior goalkeeper Hannah Trumbull recorded her fourth clean sheet of the season. The win came less than 16 hours after a 5-0 defeat to Rock Springs.
“That game was extremely important for their confidence level,” Bell said. “Rock Springs is a very good team and not being at full strength when we played them was rough. So for us to come back the next day and redeem ourselves and realize, ‘Oh yeah. We can do this. We can score goals,’ was really important.”
The Fillies’ fast start — Campbell opened the scoring just 17 seconds in and NC led 4-0 at the half — is something they’re hoping to emulate in their regional opener.
“If we start out that way Thursday we’ll be good,” Trumbull said. “And we’re positive and confident so I think we have the right mindset.”
Trumbull has remained the constant in a season of turmoil for the Fillies. The three-year starter leads Class 4A in saves and is the team’s unquestioned vocal leader, although she now has some company in that department.
“Communication starts with me on the back line and keeps moving up the field,” Trumbull said. “Some of the girls are still quiet, but a lot more of them are talking. And if all of us are talking it helps all of us.”
While goals were hard to come by for the Fillies at times this season – they scored 19 in four games against Green River and Star Valley, but just seven in their other eight games – Campbell and Travers are proven goal scorers, and junior Reece Potter and sophomore Chayse Graham add scoring punch when healthy.
Natrona County will be facing a Star Valley team that has lost five of six games, but Bell realizes anything can happen in a one-game setting.
“I know it’s going to be a battle,” Bell said. “Our goal Thursday is to start the game with confidence and get things done in the first half so we’re not scrambling in the second half.”
***
On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 Kelly Walsh faces No. 6 Evanston, with the winner advancing to the semifinals to take on the winner of the Jackson/Green River game.
The Trojans (7-4-2) enter regionals playing some of their best soccer of the season despite being without sophomore forward Amberlyn Hill since she was injured in a 3-2 overtime loss at Jackson on April 30. Kelly Walsh has won four of six and owns a 14-5 goal differential in that span.
“Even without Amberlyn we just have to settle into the team that we are,” Kelly Walsh head coach Jerry Realing said. “And that’s one that plays solid defense and is great in the midfield.
“If we play within that style and take advantage of the opportunities we create we’ll be a tough out.”
Seniors Alyssa DePoorter, Barrett Lloyd and Paige Hill have picked up where they left off two years ago when they helped the Trojans advance to the state semifinals for the first time since winning it all in 2005. DePoorter had seven shutouts in the regular season, Lloyd anchors a defense that has allowed just 13 goals and Hill is one of the best ball-controlling midfielders in the state.
With Amberlyn Hill sidelined, sophomore Hannah Holmberg and juniors Rachel Evenson and Madison Burnett have emerged as goal-scoring threats.
The Trojans outscored Evanston 5-0 in their two regular-season meetings, but Realing knows the Red Devils will make things difficult, especially at home.
“This is a different Evanston team than in the past,” he said. “They’ve really stepped up their play and that’s been good for us and for the conference. And with them playing at home the intensity will definitely be increased.
“Still, we’re comfortable with the way we’re playing, but we’re not content.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity