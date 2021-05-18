Natrona County, Kelly Walsh girls soccer teams brace for state tournament openers

The good news for the Natrona County girls soccer team is that for the first time in three years it will end its season at the state tournament. The not-so-good news for the Fillies is they have to face undefeated Thunder Basin in the quarterfinals Thursday.

"We know it's going to be an uphill battle," Natrona County head coach Lydia Bell said. "We're just excited to still be playing and we know that anything can happen at state."

The Natrona County boys team proved that three years ago when it entered state as the No. 4 seed out of the West Conference. Three upset victories later and the Mustangs were hoisting the state championship trophy.

Bell said she has discussed that same scenario with her players, but knows that taking down the Bolts (16-0-0) is a tall task. Thunder Basin has a goal differential of 84-5 and hasn't allowed more than one goal in a game all season.

The Bolts also have five players with double-digit goals on the season while freshman Kylan Campbell is the only Filly to reach that number. Even with that discrepancy, don't expect Natrona County (7-6-2) to back down from the challenge.

The Fillies punched their ticket to state with a 2-0 opening-round victory over Star Valley at the West Regional before losing to Rock Springs and Jackson.