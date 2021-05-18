Natrona County, Kelly Walsh girls soccer teams brace for state tournament openers

The good news for the Natrona County girls soccer team is that for the first time in three years it will end its season at the state tournament. The not-so-good news for the Fillies is they have to face undefeated Thunder Basin in the quarterfinals Thursday.
"We know it's going to be an uphill battle," Natrona County head coach Lydia Bell said. "We're just excited to still be playing and we know that anything can happen at state."
The Natrona County boys team proved that three years ago when it entered state as the No. 4 seed out of the West Conference. Three upset victories later and the Mustangs were hoisting the state championship trophy.
Bell said she has discussed that same scenario with her players, but knows that taking down the Bolts (16-0-0) is a tall task. Thunder Basin has a goal differential of 84-5 and hasn't allowed more than one goal in a game all season.
The Bolts also have five players with double-digit goals on the season while freshman Kylan Campbell is the only Filly to reach that number. Even with that discrepancy, don't expect Natrona County (7-6-2) to back down from the challenge.
The Fillies punched their ticket to state with a 2-0 opening-round victory over Star Valley at the West Regional before losing to Rock Springs and Jackson.
"We just have to stay positive and we can't get down if they score a quick goal," NC junior defender Hailie Wilhelm said. "We have to be strong defensively, but we can't just pack it in. And we have to be quick with turnovers so we can create some offense."
The Fillies realize not many people outside their locker room expect them to defeat the Bolts. But an early season victory over Jackson and a tie against Kelly Walsh showed what Natrona County is capable of when it plays to its strengths. And with senior Hannah Trumbull in goal -- she leads the state with 160 saves -- there's always a chance to pull off an upset.
"We're healthy and I think we're playing well," Bell said. "We just have to be willing to work hard and the success will come."
Added Wilhelm: "We believe in ourselves. We're still playing, so we might as well just leave it all out there on the field."
***
Kelly Walsh is also still playing. The Trojans, who finished second at the West Regional this past weekend, face Sheridan in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Kelly Walsh secured its spot in the state-tournament field with a convincing 7-2 victory over host Evanston in the opening round before a 1-0 shutout of Jackson in the semifinals. It was the Trojans' first win over the Broncs this season.
The Trojans' championship hopes were dashed the next day with a 5-1 loss to Rock Springs.
"I think we’re in a pretty good spot," Kelly Walsh head coach Jerry Realing said. "We had a great game against Jackson and we were up 1-0 and had a good first half against Rock Springs. We put everything we had into the Jackson game and then we ran into a team that was well-rested and very, very good. We just got gassed."
Unlike in years past, the Trojans (9-5-1) didn't face any teams outside the Class 4A West. So all Realing knows about first-round opponent Sheridan comes from other coaches around the state.
"We know Sheridan is going to have some great athletes," he said. "At this point all we can really focus on is making ourselves better. Playing tight defense and keeping possession has got us through the last third of the season so we'll stick with that."
Senior Paige Hill leads the Trojans' offensive attack while also helping them maintain possession at midfield. Junior Audrey Mosier and Rachel Evenson and sophomore Hannah Holmberg have also emerged as scoring threats while senior Barrett Lloyd anchors the defense in front of senior keeper Alyssa DePoorter.
"I think we’re going to get our minds right and be ready to go this weekend and win some games," DePoorter said.
Kelly Walsh did just that two years ago, winning a state quarterfinal game for the first time in more than a decade. While some of the seniors on this year's team will go on to play soccer in college, this weekend marks the end for DePoorter, who has already signed to play softball at Valley City State University in North Dakota.
DePoorter had a choice to make in the offseason between the two sports when softball was given the go-ahead for its inaugural season in Wyoming. She admitted to considering the change before re-committing to soccer for her senior season.