Natrona County, Kelly Walsh girls soccer teams face off in annual Casper Cup

When the Kelly Walsh and Natrona County girls soccer teams last met on the pitch two weeks ago, the Trojans controlled possession, outshot the Fillies 35-7 -- including a 18-2 advantage in shots on goal -- and had to settle for a 1-all tie.

Natrona County freshman speedster Kylan Campbell held off a Kelly Walsh defender for a 50-50 ball on the other side of midfield and beat KW goalkeeper Alyssa DePoorter to put the Fillies on the board midway through the second half. KW junior Madison Burnett got the equalizer minutes later, but the Fillies' packed-in defense and another solid performance from senior keeper Hannah Trumbull kept the Trojans at bay.

Kelly Walsh (3-2-1 overall and Class 4A West) gets another shot at breaking through the Natrona County defense, and Trumbull, on Tuesday when the rivals face off in the annual Casper Cup. The Trojans have won three in a row in the series, but the Fillies hold a 16-11-5 lead all-time.

Natrona County, which has just four seniors on its roster, started 3-0 before the tie against Kelly Walsh followed by a 6-0 loss at Rock Springs. The Fillies enter Tuesday's game with momentum, however, after bouncing back with a 4-0 shutout of Green River.