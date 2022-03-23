Natrona County, Kelly Walsh girls soccer teams look to build on Tuesday tie

The Natrona County and Kelly Walsh girls soccer teams have been traveling in opposite directions the past few years.

Not only did KW finish second in the Class 4A West Regional in both 2019 and 2021 — the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic — but the Trojans also won first-round games at state for the first time since winning the state championship in 2005. The Fillies, on the other hand, failed to qualify for state in both 2017 and ‘19 and haven’t won a game at the state tournament since 2016.

First-year Natrona County head coach Mike Sauers is looking to change the Fillies’ fortunes.

“We’re trying to break some habits that we had and develop a new style of play,” Sauers said after Natrona County and Kelly Walsh played to a 2-all draw Tuesday night. “We want to possess the ball more and draw the other team out of their defensive shape so that we can counter.”

The Fillies appear to be on the right track. They opened the season with victories over East Conference foes Cheyenne Central (2-0) and Cheyenne East (2-0) last weekend in the Capital City. And they held a 1-0 lead on Kelly Walsh until late in the second half and scored the first goal in overtime before the Trojans tied it with 7 minutes to play.

“The girls are learning what I envision soccer to be like,” Sauers said. “So it’s good that after three games we’ve seen as much growth as we’ve seen.”

Sauers spent last year as an assistant coach at NC that worked primarily with the goalkeepers. Prior to that, though, he was a longtime assistant with the Buffalo girls before taking over as head coach from 2016-19. During that four-year stretch the Bison won the Class 3A state consolation championship (2018), finished third twice (2016-17) and were the state runners-up in 2019.

He has taken over a Fillies’ team that returns three senior captains in midfielder Katelynn Campbell and defenders Naomi Katzmann and Hailie Wilhelm, another senior starter in midfielder/defender Aisa Garcia and a number of underclassmen. NC had three sophomores and four freshmen in the starting lineup on Tuesday.

And that’s just fine with Sauers.

“I’ve got some key leaders that are seniors, and three of them don’t ever come off the field,” he said. “They’re surrounded by a couple juniors and then freshmen and sophomores. So we’re super young, which I’m excited about with this being my first year as the head coach. We can develop that mindset with freshmen and sophomores and grow it faster than when you come into a program with new visions and you have older players, because then it’s harder to change that mindset.”

Unlike Sauers, Kelly Walsh head coach Jerry Realing hasn’t had to change his team’s approach to the game. But that doesn’t mean the longtime coach isn’t willing to make changes.

The Trojans controlled possession for the majority of the second half in Tuesday’s game — KW had a 26-13 shot advantage and a 12-8 disparity in shots on goal — but still found themselves playing from behind most of the night.

Realing attributes that to Natrona County as well as the fact that the Trojans are implementing a new offensive system with a number of new players.

“They’re having to learn a brand-new system, along with me,” he admitted. “The way we’re pressing down the field on the outside and then transitioning from a four-back into a three-back allows us to put extra people up. So that allows us to take kids that would normally be a midfielder or forward and we can play them at right back because we want their offense over their defense.

“It’s allowed us to have a lot of possession and move the ball around really well, we just haven’t connected on that last third.”

Kelly Walsh nearly scored the game-winner in the final minutes, but Natrona County freshman goalkeeper Rian Bethel made a point-blank save.

“We’re going to get better and better as the year goes on,” Realing said. “Am I happy with the tie? Not really, but it’s better than the alternative. And for both teams to keep fighting and score in overtime is good stuff.”

Natrona County plays its first home game Thursday when it hosts Evanston at 4 p.m. at Cheney Alumni Field. Kelly Walsh hosts the Red Devils on Friday with a noon kickoff.

