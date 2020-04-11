Powell senior Kayla Kolpitcke is inspiring and one-of-a-kind

"I'm going to miss her so much when she leaves," Powell cross country coach Ashley Hildebrand admitted. "She's that kid you want in your classroom and on your team. Just a good person all the way around."

Hildebrand met Kolpitcke when the humble young standout joined the seventh-grade cross country team. It was just another activity to keep the ambitious middle schooler busy while not playing hockey or club soccer. Kolpticke fell in love with it. She could have been great at it -- she was great at it -- but the other two sports took precedent.

Cross country kept her in shape for the winter hockey season. She'd already played in tykes, mikes, squirts and pee-wee hockey leagues growing up and by the time she started distance-running she was in the bantam league. She'd already gotten comfortable in goal, having replaced her team's original goalie because that girl didn't want to do it anymore. Kayla heard, "Hey, you're a good goalie," by the second year of girls-only hockey. That's when she started really enjoying it.