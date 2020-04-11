Powell senior Kayla Kolpitcke is inspiring and one-of-a-kind

Youthful skates carved through the marbled ice of Cody's Riley Arena cut through the echoing adult instructions during a tykes-league hockey practice. Adults either hovered safely over the skaters or shouted encouragements over the persistent slapping of sticks against the ice.
Kayla Kolpitcke sat in the bleachers as an ambitious 5-year old. She was there to cheer for her twin brother, Ryan. Together they'd been raised on the ice and were highly involved in junior league hockey. Ryan started the learn-to-skate first and Kayla watched him meander across the ice in full equipment. It looked like fun.
Repeated trips to the Riley Arena stands only occupied Kayla for so long. She had been ice skating for years so she already knew how to stand up and move on the ice. Why not her? It didn't matter that she'd play against boys. She could do it.
"I got tired of watching my brother," she said. "So I told my parents that I'm playing next year and not sitting in the bleachers."
Kolpitcke inherited her drive. It wasn't enough to simply be on the ice -- she wanted to be successful at it. She's been so successful that she's signed to play in college. Hockey, however, does have an off-season and she's never been one to stay still. So she's also committed to continuing her soccer career at college. The Powell senior is a boulder rolling downhill. An inevitable force of momentum that's surpassed all obstacles..
"I'm going to miss her so much when she leaves," Powell cross country coach Ashley Hildebrand admitted. "She's that kid you want in your classroom and on your team. Just a good person all the way around."
Hildebrand met Kolpitcke when the humble young standout joined the seventh-grade cross country team. It was just another activity to keep the ambitious middle schooler busy while not playing hockey or club soccer. Kolpticke fell in love with it. She could have been great at it -- she was great at it -- but the other two sports took precedent.
Cross country kept her in shape for the winter hockey season. She'd already played in tykes, mikes, squirts and pee-wee hockey leagues growing up and by the time she started distance-running she was in the bantam league. She'd already gotten comfortable in goal, having replaced her team's original goalie because that girl didn't want to do it anymore. Kayla heard, "Hey, you're a good goalie," by the second year of girls-only hockey. That's when she started really enjoying it.
She traveled to tournaments in Canada and she climbed the competitive ladder to play in a boys' league. After all, there's only one division and eight teams of girls' hockey in Wyoming. Opponents and teammates alike marveled at her abilities. Some anticipated scoring only for Kolpitcke's attached blockers to deflect the puck away at the last moment. Others caught her in the net's corner and passed to a streaking goal-bound teammate only for her to sprawl out and smother the puck with the tip of her glove.
"Holy crap," they'd inevitably tell her, "you're really good."
***
At that same time Kolpitcke also had developed into a potent soccer player. She began playing soccer around the same time she started hockey, playing in different clubs around Powell. The 80-minute high-school games brought adjustments for herself and her teammates. Her recent endeavor into the cross country season helped Kolpitcke. Physicality and speed of the opponents also came as an initial shock before comfortable familiarity.
"There are some dirtier plays at the high-school level," she said with a grin. "But that wasn't a big problem."
Despite all the athletic attention, Kolpitcke is known to be quiet, humble and modest. She's been one of Hildebrand's best runners since she started, the coach said. The Powell cross country team's year-end runner-voted awards have been proof. Kolpitcke was named team Most Valuable Runner three times and was voted Most Inspirational in the fall.
The senior's been an inspiration not only to her teammates but to Powell's youth. She's a frequent volunteer, joining the Wyoming Congressional Award and leading the DANO youth backpacking group that takes about a dozen kids on 8- to 10-day backpacking trips around the area. The first year they went into Montana; this year they avoided the snow-packed trails going around Lilly Lake.
"She inspires by working really hard and being supportive," Hildebrand said. "She's definitely very focused and she does a great job but she doesn't seem too stressed about it. She handles things very well."
Her college decision was a prime example. Eighth in her class with a noteworthy 28 ACT, Kolpitcke has already conquered enough Northwest College classes to be named to the junior college's honor roll as a high school senior (she was named to Powell's honor roll all four years). She hopes to get into the medical field -- pre-med or nursing, something like that.
***
Kolpitcke knew she wanted to continue playing hockey, but the NCAA Division I hockey players' schedules leave little time for ample studying and socializing. Since there's no competitive Division II women's hockey, she found a list of Division III hockey teams and looked at their rosters. Teams with two young goalies went out the window because they wouldn't want to spend a roster spot on an incoming freshman goalie. She emailed recruiting forms to five schools. Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, got back to her and they arranged a visit.
She felt at home during the visit well before Marian University head coach Jamie Kivi asked if she had any other interests. Kolpitcke didn't think she'd be able to play another sport but she said soccer anyway. Kivi immediately took her down the hall to coach Jillian Saiberlich's office. That sealed the deal.
"I had to break a few college cross country coaches' hearts when I told them about her move," Hildebrand said. "I tell them and they're a little shocked because that's not the combination you put together, typically."
Hildebrand guaranteed Kolpitcke had started impromptu workouts during the recent quarantine. That was before the high school spring sports season was canceled. And yet, Hildebrand's prediction rang true regardless. The Powell senior has gotten out of the house to practice in her backyard. She's also escaped quarantine when the backyard isn't enough.
"Sometimes I go down to the back-up college field," she shared, "but I don't think I'm technically supposed to do that. But I like those nets so I do that."
After all, it would take something more than scheduling, male hockey players or the coronavirus to stop Kolpitcke at this point.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans
