ROCK SPRINGS – The Fillies hit the reigning champions with their best shot.

Thunder Basin responded from a halftime deficit with three unanswered goals in the second half to beat Natrona 4-2 in the quarterfinal round of the Wyoming State High School 4A girls soccer championships on Thursday at Rock Springs Junior High.

The Bolts (16-0-1), the top seed from the East Region, advance to play Kelly Walsh in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at Rock Springs High School.

Brooke Travers gave the Fillies (11-6-1) a 1-0 lead after converting a nice run inside the box to beat goalkeeper Morgan Shirley in the eighth minute.

Thunder Basin, which cruised through its regional with a pair of 4-0 romps over Sheridan and Cheyenne East, had only allowed five goals all season with 12 shutouts.

Travers had another shot on goal swatted away by a sprawling Shirley in the 20th minute. Moments later, Thunder Basin senior Caytlynn Garland’s strike hit the crossbar and her rebound shot was saved by NC keeper Rian Barthel.

“We had to put it together as a team like we always do. Simple as that,” Thunder Basin senior Samantha Bonar, who scored what turned out to be the game-winner, said of her team's four-goal outburst in the second half. “We’re kind of used to having to play every single team at their best because we’re that team that everybody wants to beat.”

Barthel made a big save in the 42nd minute but there was nothing the sophomore could do about the equalizer, a top-shelf gem from Garland to make the score 1-1 in the 46th minute.

Garland chipped one over Barthel from point-blank range in the 49th minute to give the Bolts a 2-1 lead.

Bonar put the exclamation point on the onslaught by scoring on a free kick with a rocket from about 40 yards out to make the score 3-1.

“She’s definitely a set piece/free kick specialist and when she puts it on the ground and she’s lining it up she’s out there shooting arrows,” Thunder Basin coach Lyle Foster said of Bonar’s long-range tally.

After taking the lead, the Bolts went from having three backs to five backs, but Saige Gustafson broke through the extra defenders to answer with a goal in the 54th minute to cut the Fillies’ deficit to 3-2.

In the 69th minute, Attie Jo Westbrook sealed the win for Thunder Basin by converting a penalty kick.

“We played fabulous,” NC coach Mike Saurers said. “We did exactly what we wanted to do today. A team like Thunder Basin, when you make a mistake they capitalize on it, so then you’ve got to play hard. Our girls did everything we asked them to do. There’s a reason why Thunder had tied one game and lost one game in three years.

“I think we had the weapons to do it, but we didn’t. They’re a great team and we did what we needed to do.”

The Trojans (13-5), the No. 2 seed from the West Region, advanced with a 1-0 victory over Laramie to open bracket play Thursday.

Aspen Scherck tallied the game-winning goal for KW, which lost 3-0 to Thunder Basin in a non-conference game on March 18 in Gillette.

After losing two additional March matches to NC and Riverton, the Trojans have outscored the opposition 53-6 goal in their past 14 games.

“This team, they wear a mark, and they know every time we play somebody it’s going to be the best they’ve got,” Foster said. “I’m looking forward to it because it should be a great game. Kelly Walsh is definitely a team that we played well against earlier, but a lot of things change through the season.”

The Plainsmen (10-4-1), which tied Thunder Basin in Laramie earlier this season, won’t get a second chance to upset the reigning champions. Laramie will face NC in the consolation bracket at 9 a.m. at Rock Springs High.