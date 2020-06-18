Rock Springs' Alyssa Bedard named Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rock Springs senior Alyssa Bedard was named the Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year for Wyoming on Wednesday.

The first Rock Springs player to win the award, Bedard was a three-time all-state selection in soccer.

In three years, the forward and midfielder tallied 86 goals and 36 assists — both school records — and helped lead the 20-1 Tigers to a third-place finish at last year’s state tournament.

Bedard, who was recently named the Rock Springs Female Athlete of the Year, will play soccer at the University of Wyoming in the fall. She was also a finalist for the 2020 Milward Simpson Award.

“Alyssa is a phenomenal player and a gifted athlete,” Rock Springs High School coach Stephen Pyer said in the announcement “What makes her so great is her speed, footwork and knowledge of the game. She’s a complete game-changer.”