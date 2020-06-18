Rock Springs' Alyssa Bedard named Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Rock Springs senior Alyssa Bedard was named the Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year for Wyoming on Wednesday.
The first Rock Springs player to win the award, Bedard was a three-time all-state selection in soccer.
In three years, the forward and midfielder tallied 86 goals and 36 assists — both school records — and helped lead the 20-1 Tigers to a third-place finish at last year’s state tournament.
Bedard, who was recently named the Rock Springs Female Athlete of the Year, will play soccer at the University of Wyoming in the fall. She was also a finalist for the 2020 Milward Simpson Award.
“Alyssa is a phenomenal player and a gifted athlete,” Rock Springs High School coach Stephen Pyer said in the announcement “What makes her so great is her speed, footwork and knowledge of the game. She’s a complete game-changer.”
She also excelled in track during her high school career, earning four all-state honors in indoor track. After finishing second in the 55-meter dash at the state indoor meet as a sophomore, Bedard won six individual gold medals (55- and 200-meter dash, 55-meter hurdles) and two more as part of the Tigers’ 4x200 relay team her last two seasons.
She also had top-10 finishes at the Simplot Games and holds seven school indoor track records.
Off the field, Bedard was the vice president of Student Council at Rock Springs and volunteered locally for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, blood donation drives, nursing homes and youth soccer programs. She earned a 4.22 GPA.
The honor, which is awarded by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee and has been in existence since 1985, makes Bedard a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award, to be announced in June.
Previous girls soccer winners in Wyoming include Grace Roswadovski (2018-19, Thunder Basin), Lexi Pulley (2017-18 and 2016-17, Laramie), Robbi Ryan (2015-16, Sheridan), Abby Morillon (2014-15, Cheyenne East) and Rachel Erickson (2013-14, Cheyenne East).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!