Rock Springs' Emily Taucher is named state's Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Rock Springs' Emily Taucher put the finishing touches on an impressive season when she was named the Wyoming Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year on Tuesday.

The junior midfielder had 14 goals and 17 assists for the Tigers this season, who went 15-2 and won the program's first state championship with a 2-0 victory over Thunder Basin.

Taucher is a two-time all-conference and all-state selection. She is the second Rock Springs player to win the state's Gatorade honors, following Alyssa Bedard's selection for the 2019-20 season.

